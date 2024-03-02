WATCH: Mukesh Ambani, Akash-Anant Ambani strike a pose with guests; stage set for Rihanna’s grand performance in Jamnagar

Nearly 2000 esteemed guests from all across the world have joined to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. At the pre-wedding party happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the stage is set for Rihanna to rock her first performance in India. As the enthusiasm around the starry and glamorous event of the year increases, take a look at some inside visuals from the soiree.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani rehearse on Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai

Just like in other Ambani weddings, the heads of the family, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have also decided to entertain their guests with a warm performance. In a video that’s going viral online, the billionaire couple can be seen dance rehearsing, and lip-syncing to the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai from the film Shree 420.

Take a look:

Mukesh Ambani remembers father Dhirubhai Ambani in welcome speech

Among the several videos that are going viral online from the most-happening event of the year, is a clip of the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. In the visual, he can be seen kick-starting the celebratory event and welcoming his guests with a warm speech. With his wife Nita by his side, he remembers his father Dhirubhai Ambani as he explains the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava to his guests.

He said, “When I did namaste to you, it meant that the Divine in me is pleased to acknowledge the Divine in you. Aap sab ne iss shaadi ke mahaul ko mangalmay bana diya hai. Dhanyavaad! Bahut bahut dil se dhanyavaad. (All of you have made this wedding event auspicious. Thank you.)”

Ambani further added, “As Anant and Radhika embark on a journey of lifelong partnership, your blessings will yield a perennial harvest of good fortune whose abundance will never diminish. Today, my father Dhirubhai is also showering his profuse blessings from high up in the heavens. I am sure he is doubly happy because we are celebrating this joyous day in the life of his favorite grandson, Anant, in Jamnagar.”

Take a look:

Businessman and philanthropist Bharat J. Mehra also shared a picture with the man of the hour, Anant. In the image, the groom can be seen dressed in a peach-hued kurta-pajama set probably for the event that happened at noon on February 1. The huge diamond Ganesha broach that he wore with his outfit stole the show.

Take a look:

A while ago, inside images of the Ambani family socializing with their guests at the cocktail party spread like wildfire online. In one of the clips, Akash Ambani can be seen looking dapper in his red and black suit. For the event, the groom Anant Ambani decided to go with a black suit while their father wore a black bandh-gala suit.

Take a look:

In another clip, we see the dancers and team of Rihanna practicing her song at the stage which is all set for the international musical sensation. The seating area for the guests is also beautifully decorated in shades of pink, white, and gold.

Take a look:

