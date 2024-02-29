WATCH: Salman Khan lands in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is getting married soon. The couple decided to do a noble deed to kick-start their wedding festivities and fed scores of people some delicious food in Jamnagar at their Anna Seva ceremony. Among the many celebs who flew to the city to be a part of the festivities was Salman Khan.

Salman Khan lands in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Just like others, the upcoming Ambani wedding is also going to be the talk of the town. From a long lineup of Bollywood celebs to international stars performing at pre-wedding ceremonies, it’s going to be one of the biggest weddings in the country. While the couple of the hour, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in Jamnagar, Gujarat for their pre-wedding ceremonies, several Bollywood celebs have flown to the city to be part of the lavish events.

Just minutes ago, Salman Khan landed at the beautifully decorated Jamnagar airport. In the clip, the Tiger 3 star can be seen exiting the venue with his entourage led by his bodyguard Shera. The powerhouse of swag and style came dressed casually for the bash. Donning a pair of blue denims, he wore a plain white shirt. The actor layered it with a military jacket and sported black chunky boots. The moment he stepped out of the venue, he was greeted warmly by the crowd of paparazzi waiting eagerly for his arrival. Khan also acknowledged their rooting and shouting by smiling and waving at them.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

Bollywood celebs who arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Since morning, several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the airport, leaving for the festivities that are planned in Gujarat in honor of the coupe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar was spotted in an all-black look. Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan left to enjoy the festivities. Other celebs who went to the event were Janhvi Kapoor and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The team of international singer Rihanna was also welcomed in Jamnagar making it clear that she will be performing for the Ambanis and their guests.

According to reports, a grand 3-day pre-wedding celebration will be hosted in the presence of many acclaimed celebs. Moreover, a total of 2500 dishes will be served to them with nearly 70 options for breakfast and 250 dishes to choose from for lunch and dinner. While a separate menu will be prepared for midnight snacks, celebs will also have the option to enjoy vegan food. Not just this, the lavish menu will have a variety of Indori, Parsi, Thai, Mexican, Japanese, and pan-Asian dishes. As reported by ABP News, a team of over 25 chefs is expected to fly from Indore to Jamnagar for the occasion.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick-start pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva at Jamnagar