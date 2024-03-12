Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Animal to Pathaan, check out nominees for Best Music Album

After two successful editions, the highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is now less than a week away and the excitement is at its peak. The star-studded event will take place on March 18, 2023, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai and it's going to be bigger and better than the last time. As the event gets closer, we are here with the nominations of all categories.

In this article, we'll share the list of nominations for the Best Music Album of 2023 and the names are, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Animal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Pathaan and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for the Best Music Album of 2023

1) Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: The Karan Johar directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead served some of the best songs of the year to Bollywood music lovers. The music of the film was composed by Pritam and it was his collaboration with the filmmaker.

2) Animal: With songs like Arjan Velly, Pehle Bhi Main, Satranga, and many more, Animal's music remained a topic of discussion for the music industry and fans for a long time. Several talented music directors like Manan Bhardwaj, Pritam, Shreyas Puranik, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, and Ashim Kemson came together to deliver a memorable soundtrack for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

3) Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had the music of Sachin-Jigar and proved to be a big surprise of the year. Songs like Tere Vaaste and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan proved to be chartbusters thanks to their popularity on all music streaming platforms and social media sites.

4) Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was the first hit music album of Bollywood last year thanks to songs like Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The music of the Siddharth Anand film was composed by Vishal-Shekhar along with Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

5) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Pritam created a series of bangers for the film helmed by Luv Ranjan starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. With songs like Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, Tere Pyaar Mein, O Bedardeya, Show Me The Thumka and more, the soundtrack of the film proved to be a big hit.

