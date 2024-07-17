Isha Ambani's ivory Sabyasachi lehenga from Anant-Radhika's wedding festivities surpasses any field of flowers in its beauty

The marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wasn't just two people tying the knot. It turned into a huge party that mixed glitz, customs, and luxury. You'd expect nothing less from the Ambanis. The event became a fashion show, with Isha Ambani at the front of the dressed Ambani ladies.

Every outfit Isha wore was designed and made a bold fashion statement. But her lehenga for the last event took everyone's breath away. People know Isha Ambani for her classy and graceful style. She wore a lehenga that looked as pretty as a garden of white roses in full bloom. The outfit was a feast for the eyes. It featured detailed embroidery and fine craftsmanship, showing respect for the rich history of Indian bridal clothes. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Isha Ambani’s Sabyasachi lehenga

Isha Ambani for the last leg of celebrations chose an ivory lehenga designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi. Her lehenga featured a cropped blouse with a deep V-neckline. The most unique part of her lehenga was the skirt which was adorned with 3D hand-embroidered roses and leaves, creating a striking visual effect.

The use of intricate Resham and lacework embroidery added depth and texture to the design, making it a standout piece. Each element of the skirt was meticulously crafted, showcasing Sabyasachi’s attention to detail.

To complement the stunning outfit, the businesswoman draped a georgette dupatta over her arms. The lightweight dupatta flowed elegantly completing her ethnic look.

Isha Ambani’s accessories and glam

Complementing her attire further, for the jewelry, Isha wore a maang tika, earrings, and a fabulous royal-tiered necklace studded with diamonds and pearls. These excellent pieces gave a royal touch and were in sync with her ivory lehenga.

Isha, who looked elegant, kept her makeup minimal, enhancing her natural looks. For makeup, she teamed her face up with kohl, mascara, excessive bronzer, and finally nude lipstick. This natural makeup look is one of Isha’s favorites; therefore, giving much emphasis to her beautiful face, and the lovely dress she is wearing

As always, Isha’s fashion statement left us and everyone in awe and we are eagerly anticipating her next stunning appearance.

