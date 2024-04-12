When Salman Khan asked Aayush Sharma 'tum kamaate kitna ho' during dating years with Arpita; Ruslaan star recalls his meeting

In an interview, Aayush Sharma reminisced about his initial encounter with Salman Khan and also revealed what specifically caught the attention of the Dabangg actor.

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  04:01 PM IST |  3.6K
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan
Picture Courtesy: Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Ruslaan. Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, recently talked about his relationship with the Khan family and recalled his first meeting with the Ek Tha Tiger actor.

Aayush Sharma recalls first meeting with Salman Khan

In a recent conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel Bharti TV, Aayush recalled that he and Arpita had been dating for a few months when he met Salman at his home in Galaxy Apartments. 

Aayush disclosed that one late night, he was dropping Arpita home when she invited him inside for a movie and dinner. Initially hesitant, Aayush eventually was at Arpita's residence. Around 1 am, as they were watching TV and dining, and unexpectedly, Salman Khan arrived.

Recalling the incident, Sharma said, “He entered the house and I was standing behind him. And all I could think of was Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. He turned around and I immediately introduced myself, ‘Hi sir, I am Aayush Sharma’. He was also startled and he said ‘I am Salman Khan’. And after this, I left."

When Aayush Sharma confessed his feelings about Arpita Khan to Salman Khan

Aayush further revealed that he got a call from Arpita Khan the very next day and Salman Khan wanted to meet him. He went on to say that Salman inquired about his future with his sister and Aayush responded that he wanted to marry Arpita without any guilt later in the future.

The Antim actor said, “Salman bhai asked me about my earnings (Tum kamaate kitna ho?). I said, 'I make nothing. My father sends me money and I am living off that'. I said, 'Yes, there is money in the house but I don’t earn'. He looked at me and Arpita and said ‘This guy is too honest’. He immediately said, ‘I like this boy, shaadi pakki'." 

Aayush also disclosed that until his meeting with Salman Khan then, he had not even told his parents that he was dating Arpita Khan. 

Aayush Sharma on the work front

On the work front, Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his next movie titled Ruslaan co-starring Sushrii Mishraa. Ruslaan is directed by Karan Butani and it is all set to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. 

ALSO READ: Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty unveils teaser of Aayush Sharma's power-packed action-drama

Credits: Bharti TV
