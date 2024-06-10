When Sonakshi Sinha admitted she's a ‘complete romantic and ‘loves being in love’: ‘When I have someone…’

Sonakshi Sinha has been making waves with her stint as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress has been praised for her fabulous performance. But she has been making headlines recently for her personal life and we bet her fans are elated with the news.

Reportedly, the Lootera star is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in June. As soon as the news broke, the internet was filled with fans reacting to the same. Well, before any official announcement happens, we bring to you an excerpt from the actress’ old interview where she talks about love, traits she wants in her partner, and more.

Sonakshi Sinha on what love means to her

Talking to Brides Today, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about what love means to her. For her, love boils down to comfort. She replied that over the years she has realised the importance of finding a partner with whom she can be herself. “There is comfort in knowing that even if you fight, your partner will be there for you. You should be as comfortable with the other person as you are with yourself.”

Sonakshi Sinha on what she is like when in love

When asked what she is like when in love, Sonakshi replied that she is a completely romantic person and loves being in love. Further, she adds that the kind of love that liberates you, lets you be free, and lets you be yourself is the best. And when she has that she is contended.

What does Sonakshi Sinha look for in her partner and what is a deal-breaker for her?

Replying to this question, the actress quipped that ‘honesty’ is a top priority. She feels that only if a person is honest to themselves can be honest to their partner. She wants her partner to be upfront and tell her if she needs to improve or if she is at fault.

The second thing she wants in her partner is a sense of humor and the third quality is integrity. Further talking about deal breakers, the Heeramandi actress stated cheating as number one on the list. She also pays attention to how people treat those who cannot do much for them. “Not treating another person nicely or kindly reflects a person’s character, in my opinion.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date out?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for quite some time now. Although these two have not made it official till now their spotting’s together and love-filled posts for each other on social media is proof that they are definitely more than friends.

As per reports in India Today, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. According to a Times Now report, their wedding is going to be a quiet affair.

