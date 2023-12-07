Who is Shafina Shah? Everything you need to know about Bobby Deol's second wife in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has created a buzz across the country. The movie, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, boasts a diverse cast. Despite the film facing criticism for its violence and alleged misogyny, the actors' performances have garnered appreciation. While it may seem that Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are the sole star kids in the lineup, there is another cast member in Animal, albeit with less famous actor parents.

About Bobby Deol’s second wife Shafina Shah in Animal

Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist Abrar in Animal. His character has three wives, with the second wife portrayed by London-based Pakistani actress Shafina Shah. Although Shafina has only a few scenes in Animal, her presence and acting have received acclaim, especially her interactions with Bobby and his other wives.

More about Shafina Shah?

Shafina Shah's parents include an Indian father and a Pakistani mother, and interestingly, both of them had careers in acting, making her a second-generation performer. According to DNA, while speaking about her background, Shafina mentioned that she was born in London. Her mother, who is Pathan, was born in Kohat, Pakistan, and later moved to the UK. Her late father hailed from Bootwada, India, and relocated to the UK, gaining recognition as a well-known British actor in his era. She further added that, “Both my parents were actors and met through the industry.”

Shafina's father, Haji Ismail Raj Muhammad Patel, was widely recognized by his screen name, Raj Patel. Her mother, Atiya Shah, was also an actress in Pakistan. Following in her parents' footsteps, Shafina pursued a career as an actress, model, and TV presenter.

Shafina Shah won Miss Pakistan World 2023 and worked with Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement

Though Shafina started her acting career years ago, featuring in the Pakistani film Lahore to London and even appearing in an advertisement alongside Shah Rukh Khan, she gained recent attention by securing a victory in a beauty pageant. She also shared a throwback video of her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for an advertisement on her Instagram handle, Shafina wrote, “Throwback to when I got to work with the Legend @iamsrk.” In the early months of 2023, Shafina won the title of Miss Pakistan World 2023, earning her the opportunity to represent the nation at the upcoming Miss World pageant next year. She had also shared a post on her social media. TAKE A LOOK:

Shafina Shah on working with Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Recently Shafina Shah took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of herfelf from the sets of Animal. The video also included a selfie of the actress with Bobby Deol along with the text that read, “On set of Bollywood movie ANIMAL.”

Sharing the video, she wrote about her experience working with the renowned actors Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor in the film and wrote, “hey so I suppose the time has finally come to share that… It was a great honour to work with the @iambobbydeol and Ranbir Kapoor on the movie ANIMAL. With legendary director @sandeepreddy.vanga THANK YOU. Thank you @rebeccamalaikadsouza (we didn’t get a selfie) you’ve been amazing. @mansi_taxak you’re an amazing actress and awesome soul xxx Lovely to have worked and connected with @shabanah09 xx Awesome team everyone else involved. Super excited to see Animal finally on the big screen 1st December! Have you got your tickets yet??”

TAKE A LOOK:

Shafina's social media presence

Shafina Shah is actively engaged on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she frequently shares stories and pictures. The actress has garnered a following of over 32.5 thousand on the platform.

