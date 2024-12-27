Keerthy Suresh’s Rs 9,000 denim dress is the ultimate mix of casual charm and style; a perfect addition to your date night wardrobe

Keerthy Suresh, the actress best known for her diverse fashion choices, has arrived again to take our breath away by looking gorgeously simple yet glam in an outfit that is an effortless blend of comfort and style. After a string of multiple back-to-back glam looks, she was recently seen in an amazing denim dress— reminding again that casual can be chic and glamorous at the same time. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

The dress of Keerthy comes with pleated mid-calf length, making it elegant and playful. The addition of a tie-up knot belt cinched at the waist accentuates the overall silhouette as well as provides a dose of fun, giving the middle ground between structure and flow. The gold rivet embellishments scattered on the dress are luxurious in touch and make the denim very fashionable.

The lapel collar on the dress makes it very formal and tailored and gives it a very classy look overall. Those faux-pocket flaps are another detail that adds one more layer of class to this design, lending a structured, finished look while ensuring that none of the dress's charm gets compromised. The price of this dress is Rs. 9000.

The Baby John actress did not accessorise much so her stunning dress became the highlight. For an addition of touch to reflect her look, she chose a simple yet elegant pair of gold hoop earrings. For footwear, sleek white heels were the ultimate combination of comfort and style. These heels made the denim dress less casual and turned it into a chic and at the same time comfortable day outfit.

The makeup of Keerthy Suresh looks so fresh and radiant. The dewy base highlighted her natural beauty. Her lips are kept soft with a tinge of pink that adds just a hint of color without overpowering the look. Makeup included framing the eyes with a lighter liner and full lashes to accentuate her graceful features. Keerthy’s hair was styled in soft waves adding texture to the relaxed look and letting the natural beauty flow through easily.

Keerthy Suresh's latest appearance in a denim dress stands out with its perfect casual-glam combination. From the form-fitting denim dress to the minimalist accessories and the flawless beauty look, Keerthy made her look stand out with right styling. So, whether you're looking for something chic for a day out or wanting something to add glam to your ordinary everyday look, this is the style to steal.

