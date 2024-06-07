Red Velvet’s Joy joins Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon in talks for webtoon-based drama The Year We Turned 29; Report

Red Velvet's Joy has received an offer to star in a new webtoon-based drama titled The Year We Turned 29. Latest reports suggest that she is reviewing the role in a positive light. On the other hand, Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon is also in talks to star in this drama.

On June 7, Korean media outlets reported that Joy had received an offer to play the role of Cha Woo Ri, a lead character in The Year We Turned 29. According to reports, she is currently considering the role.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon, who recently led the wild success drama Lovely Runner received the casting offer back in 2022. As per the latest updates, she is amidst discussion for her role in this new drama.

Now, anticipations are high to see whether Joy and KIm Hye Yoon’s collaboration will come to fruition in The Year We Turned 29.

More about new webtoon-based drama The Year We Turned 29

Based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Lady Watermelon, this upcoming drama The Year We Turned 29 will center around three women who share the same name Woo Ri. Miraculously, all of them are 29 years old and on the brink of 30, they struggle to stay afloat in their love life, workplace, or competitive exams.

Bong Ri started part-timing in a small magazine company after her graduation, while still rigorously preparing to crack the entrance exam for an art school. Cha Woo Ri is an ice-cold airline attendant, while the other one Kim Woo Ri is a hardworking civil servant exam student.

While things mostly seem to go south with this trio, they always have each other’s back. As they get through life’s hardships relying on each other, the narrative of the drama unfolds a heartwarming tale of friendship among other things.

According to reports, after the original webtoon attracted attention in 2019, a drama adaption was on the way in 2020. But for some reason, it was postponed at that time and a reproduction has already begun as per updates.

More about Red Velvet's Joy and Kim Hye Yoon

Apart from being a talented Red Velvet member, Joy has showcased her acting skills in Once Upon a Small Town (2022), The One and Only (2021), The Liar and His Lover (2017), and more.

On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon is known for Lovely Runner (2024), Extraordinary You (2019), Snowdrop (2021), and more popular K-dramas.

