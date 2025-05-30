Resident Playbook: Why is Kim Hye In apologizing for Myung Eun Won role post finale: 'Who were frustrated...'

Medical drama Resident Playbook shed light on the daily challenges faced by first-year OB-GYN residents. The young doctors encountered not only the typical struggles of rookies but also conflicts with their colleagues and the harsh treatment from some of their seniors. Notably, actress Kim Hye In's portrayal of Dr Myung Eun Won, one of the most disliked characters, drew significant attention. Recently, on May 29, she apologized to the viewers for her role's crudity.

Kim Hye In's apology letter for Resident Playbook role

Kim Hye In reprised her role as Myung Eun Won from Hospital Playlist in the spin-off Resident Playbook. Although her portrayal garnered significant negative reactions, it also showcased her acting prowess. However, owing to the discomfort it might have caused the viewers, she took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt post. Sharing a series of photos with her co-stars, she expressed her honest emotions following the series' conclusion.

The actress wrote, "I would like to carefully and wholeheartedly apologize to those who were frustrated watching Eun Won, and to those who were heartbroken because of people like Eun Won in real life." Mentioning the unfavourable ending offered to her on-screen character, Kim Hye In felt that it might have provided a "little comfort" to the viewers. It indicated to Myung Eun Won shattered dreams of transitioning into a medical professor, despite her various schemes.

Kim Hye In documents Resident Playbook experience

She recalled the first time she auditioned for the role of Myung Eun Won in 2019 and expressed disbelief in how she played the same role for that long period of 5 years. As per her, it was "a great blessing and honour" to be picked for the role and thanked the directors and writers of Hospital Playlist and its spin-off for believing in her.

Kim Hae In receives love for her acting

Even though Kim Hae In's character was disliked, she and her acting received immense love. Her fellow co-star Kang You Seok, who played idol-turned-doctor Um Jae Il, appreciated her calling her "best Myung Eun Won" in the post's comment. Yoo Hyeon Jong, who played a paediatrics doctor also playfully remarked, "You did a good job that deserves to be scolded."

