Final Destination 6 Box Office Day 11: Hollywood horror movie collects strong Rs 4 crore on 2nd Sunday
Hollywood horror film Final Destination Bloodlines grossed around Rs 4 crore on 2nd Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 42 crore in 11 days.
Hollywood Horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines is well-received by the masses. The movie has a strong fan following across the world, and that's what is reflected in its box office collections. The film is showing better trends than Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 8 at the Indian box office, thanks to its positive reception among horror fans.
Debuted with Rs 4.25 crore, the sixth installment of the popular Final Destination franchise is holding well at the Indian box office. The movie stormed over Rs 21.75 crore net in its opening weekend of 4 days. It further recorded steady trends and collected Rs 32.25 crore in its extended first week. Helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the movie recorded a strong hold in its second weekend with Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 3.80 crore coming on the 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday.
As per estimates, the movie added Rs 4 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 42.25 crore net in India. The film has already succeeded at the box office by performing better than expected. Let's see how it does on weekdays.
Here's a look at the film's day-wise India net collections:
|Day
|Collection (Rs net)
|Day 1
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 5.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 6.75 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.90 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2.60 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.20 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 3.80 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 4 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 42.25 crore
Final Destination: Bloodlines in cinemas
Final Destination: Bloodlines is now playing in cinemas in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
