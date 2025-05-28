Alia Bhatt's weight loss secret after giving birth to Raha is all about healthy choices

Alia Bhatt once candidly revealed her post-pregnancy fitness journey on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, What Women Want. After giving birth to her daughter Raha, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress left fans amazed with her transformation, and she didn’t hold back on what helped her along the way.

Alia shared that breastfeeding played a crucial role in her postpartum weight loss. “I was still feeding… Breastfeeding actually makes you burn a lot of calories, and that did half the job,” she told Kareena. However, she was quick to add that her approach was anything but rushed. “It was not easy, of course. Nothing is easy… I could only start working out properly after 12 weeks,” she said, highlighting the importance of patience and a gradual return to fitness.

Healthy choices over crash diets

Unlike many celebrity crash diets often seen in the spotlight, Alia Bhatt kept her focus on mindful eating during and after pregnancy. She avoided overindulging, stuck to naturally healthy foods, and didn’t deprive herself. “I wasn’t indulging in sugar every day—I was just eating a little more than usual. By the end of it, no food felt like enough for me!” she joked.

No pressure, just self-love

In a separate interview with Vogue India in 2023, Alia addressed the unrealistic “snapback culture” that pressures new mothers into quickly regaining their pre-baby bodies. “Childbirth is a miracle in every way,” she wrote on Instagram. “After what my body did this year, I’ve taken a vow to never be hard on myself again.”

She also clarified that her motivation to lose weight came from her professional commitments, not public expectations. “My job is a visual medium… Even so, I wasn’t hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha.”

For Alia, listening to her body was key. She didn’t count pounds daily or rush into heavy workouts. Instead, she gradually regained her strength through breathing exercises, walking, and eventually more intense routines—only after the 12-week mark, as advised by her doctors.

Now back in top shape, Alia is prepping for some physically demanding roles—including action scenes in YRF’s spy universe film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

