Our Unwritten Seoul star Park Jinyoung’s funny reply about cooking for his girlfriend cracks up Park Bo Young: ‘I can take care…’

Park Bo Young, Park Jin Young, and Ryu Kyung Soo, the lead cast of Our Unwritten Seoul, recently appeared as guests on the popular YouTube show Halmyungsoo, hosted by Park Myung Soo. What began as a straightforward interview quickly turned into a memorable and humorous exchange.

During the conversation about their new series, a viewer message suddenly appeared on the screen, urging Jinyoung to “make ssam for your girlfriend.” Girlfriend referred to actress Park Bo Young (because she is paired with Park Jinyoung in the series).

For those unfamiliar, “ssam” is a Korean dish where grilled meat and various ingredients are wrapped in leafy vegetables such as lettuce or perilla leaves.

Park Jinyoung’s reaction was both immediate and emphatic. “Who are you to tell me to make ssam for her?” he responded, visibly annoyed. “He went out of line. I can take care of my own girlfriend,” he added. It was so spontaneous that Park Bo Young, who was sitting right next to him, could not help but laugh out loud.

About Our Unwritten Seoul

Our Unwritten Seoul is a thoughtful Korean drama that explores themes of identity, family, and the quiet struggles people often carry. The story centers on identical twin sisters, Yoo Mi Rae and Yoo Mi Ji, both played by Park Bo Young. Although they share the same face, their lives are very different. Mi Rae works in Seoul as a finance professional, dealing with the pressures of corporate life, while Mi Ji lives in their rural hometown, working contract jobs and caring for their mother.

When Mi Rae’s mental health begins to decline, the sisters decide to switch places, a habit they occasionally used as children. What begins as a temporary arrangement soon raises questions about their individual choices, unspoken emotions, and the personal cost of trying to live someone else’s life.

Park Jinyoung plays Lee Ho Soo, a lawyer and close friend to the sisters. His interactions with them become more complicated as he begins to notice subtle differences in their behavior. Ryu Kyung Soo appears as Han Se Jin, a former hedge fund manager who now runs a strawberry farm.

Our Unwritten Seoul is directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Lee Kang. Together, they bring a quiet and steady approach to storytelling, focusing on the characters' emotional lives rather than fast-paced plot twists. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released on May 31 and June 1.

