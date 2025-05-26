Bhairavam release date, plot, full star cast: All about Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj's Telugu film

Bhairavam is an upcoming Telugu action drama that is just days away from its theatrical release. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles, the film has been drawing significant attention from netizens. If you're planning to catch it in theaters, read on for all the key details.

Advertisement

Bhairavam release date and star cast

Bhairavam will hit the big screens this week on May 30, 2025. The film features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu as the main leads. The star cast also includes Jayasudha, Divya Pillai, Sampath Raj, Sandeep Raj, Ajay, Aditi Shankar, Aanandi, Raja Ravindra, Sarath Lohitashwa, and Vennela Kishore.

The movie is directed and written by Vijay Kanakamedala, produced by KK Radhamohan, and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada under PEN Studios. Cinematography is handled by Hari K Vedantam.

Bhairavam trailer and plot

Bhairavam is the Telugu remake of the Tamil action drama Garudan, which starred Soori. The story of the original film revolved around Sokkan, a loyal aide raised by Karuna after saving his life as a child. Sokkan becomes the trusted companion of Karuna and his close friend Aadhi. All three grow up together, bonded over shared past and deep emotional ties.

As adults, Karuna and Aadhi become powerful figures in their village, managing temple affairs. However, their relationship begins to crumble due to manipulation, greed, and betrayal from those around them. Sokkan finds himself torn between loyalty and justice as dark secrets unravel. When Karuna turns against Aadhi and commits a shocking crime, Sokkan is forced to make a life-altering decision.

Advertisement

Bhairavam OTT release

According to a Times Now report, the Zee Group has secured both the digital and satellite rights for Bhairavam in a deal worth Rs 32 crore. The agreement includes OTT and TV broadcasting rights. After completing its theatrical run, the Telugu action drama is expected to stream on the ZEE5 platform.

Additionally, the movie will have its television premiere on its channel, Zee Telugu. With this acquisition, Bhairavam is set for a wide post-theatrical reach across digital and satellite platforms.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: They Call Him OG new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer to hit big screens on September 25