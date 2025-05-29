Dua Lipa’s summer 2025 vacation photos are here and they’re giving major travel goals

Dua Lipa has officially announced the start of summer in her own way. The pop star posted a series of vacation photos on Instagram, confirming that it's time to get into joyful vacation mode. Known for her stylish travels, Dua shared a photo dump from her beach getaway. Fans believe the location might be the South of France.

Peaceful vibes amid engagement rumors

Her caption read “a lil pauseeeee,” hinting at a peaceful break. One photo shows her wearing a white, off-shoulder dress. It’s ruched and fitted, giving off a soft bridal feel. Fans also spotted a diamond ring on her left hand. This adds to rumors about her engagement to actor Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa's beach diaries

In another picture, Dua Lipa relaxes in a chocolate-brown bikini. The design includes pierced details, making it stand out. She also wore a cropped polo sweater with baggy jeans, combining comfort with style. A bold pair of red sunglasses added a fun twist to her look.

Casual moments by the beach

Other photos from the post include her holding a drink by the beach and soaking in the sun. She wore a casual hat and some light accessories, showing off her effortless vacation style. Her Instagram continues to be a source of inspiration for summer outfits.

Another pic captured her near a tennis court, dressed in sporty gear, while one more snap showed her smiling with wind-swept hair, enjoying the calm setting. The pictures highlight her love for fashion and nature.

Now that Dua is posting again, fans are ready to plan their summer looks. She always makes vacation dressing look easy and fresh.

Dua Lipa's love for India

The singer ended her 2023 in India. She visited Rajasthan with her family and shared pictures from the trip. In one photo, she wore a yellow kurta while holding a cup. A video showed Rajasthani women dancing, and another photo captured Dua smiling beside an elephant. She also rode a horse on a quiet road.

In her post, the One Kiss singer said that she felt lucky to spend the end of the year in India. She thanked people for their love, kindness, and hospitality. She added that the trip helped her recharge for the new year.

During the same trip, Dua visited famous places in New Delhi. She went to Humayun’s Tomb and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Her father shared photos from the visit. One showed him in front of the tomb, while another was a family picture at the Tomb of Isa Khan.

Well, this was not her first time in India. In 2018, the singing sensation visited the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A local woman helped her wear a saree before she went inside.

She offered sweets at the temple and joined the rituals. In 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival. She came back in 2024 for the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Her 2024 trip marked at least her fourth visit to the country. Dua Lipa clearly has a special connection with India and a deep love for travel.

