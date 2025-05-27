Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer

Dipika Kakar has shared a health update on her tumor and unfortunately, it is cancerous. On May 16, Shoaib Ibrahim informed their fans that Dipika was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her left liver. The actress was supposed to undergo several tests to learn whether the tumor was cancerous before the surgery. And now, after the tests, the actress has learned about her serious health condition.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dipika Kakar shared a note giving fans an update about her health. The actress revealed that after taking the tests, the results indicated that her tumor was cancerous. Dipika wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!"

The Sasural Simar Ka actress revealed how she has been staying positive and is determined to face this bravely. Dipika added, "With my entire family being by my side .... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah Keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love, Dipika." In the caption of this note, the actress urged fans, "Keep Me In Your Prayers."

For the uninformed, Dipika was rushed to the hospital recently after learning about the tumor. She was hospitalized as she was diagnosed with 103.9 fever. On May 21, Dipika's PET scan was done. On May 23, Shoaib Ibrahim informed that she was discharged and her fever was under control.

After learning about the tumor diagnosis, Dipika was supposed to undergo tumor removal surgery this week. However, the actress is yet to share an update on her surgery.

In their new vlog, Dipika even disclosed why she suffered severe pain in her stomach before learning about her tumor diagnosis. Shoaib revealed that Dipik had a stone in her gallbladder, which resulted in extreme pain. They revealed how they did sonography for the same after which they learned about her tumor diagnosis.

