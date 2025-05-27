How Deepika Padukone stays fit as new mom: Here's look at her fitness journey

Deepika Padukone has long been admired for her dedication to fitness. With a foundation in sports, particularly badminton, she has consistently embraced an active lifestyle. Her approach to fitness includes a mix of yoga, Pilates, rope training, and targeted workouts that focus on balance and consistency. Whether she’s training with Yasmin Karachiwala or preparing for a film role, like her portrayal of a yoga instructor in Gehraiyaan, Deepika has always stayed committed to wellness.

Her trainer, Anshuka Parwani, once in a conversation with Vogue, shared that Deepika nailed a headstand on her first try. She also performed chakrasana with ease due to her mobile spine and mastered malasana to improve flexibility. These practices weren’t just for the camera; they were part of a lifestyle that valued strength, flexibility, and mental clarity. Deepika also indulges in leg day workouts, partner sessions, and honest rest days, giving her fans a well-rounded perspective on staying healthy.

Maintaining fitness through pregnancy

Even during pregnancy, Deepika didn’t stray from her fitness path. With the guidance of her yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, she committed to nine months of prenatal yoga that helped her stay physically strong and mentally centered. Anshuka shared insights into this journey, revealing how Deepika approached each day with dedication and calm. During the nine months, she embraced a routine that not only kept her body active but also supported her emotional well-being.

Parwani’s Instagram post was filled with admiration, describing their time together as “nothing short of beautiful.” She emphasized how yoga became more than just exercise for Deepika. It helped her stay grounded and prepared her for childbirth. The connection formed during these sessions was evident in Parwani’s words, as she celebrated the actor’s smooth pregnancy and entry into motherhood.

How prenatal yoga helped Deepika Padukone

According to Parwani, prenatal yoga created a sense of balance and allowed Deepika to connect with her baby, even before birth. The positivity surrounding Deepika’s pregnancy wasn’t limited to her trainer. Fans and family members, including her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, expressed appreciation for the care and effort that went into her wellness journey. Parwani’s post became a celebration of not just fitness but also of love, trust, and transformation.

Deepika Padukone’s consistency over the years and her mindful prenatal routine underscore how important it is to listen to your body and stay connected with your well-being. Her story is a powerful reminder for new moms and moms-to-be that staying fit can be both empowering and transformative.

