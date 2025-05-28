Hera Pheri 3: More legal trouble for Akshay Kumar? Mystery deepens over film's rights after Paresh Rawal’s exit

Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines after the exit of Paresh Rawal from the project. It followed several controversies and ongoing legal battles. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he has been sued for Rs 25 crore by the film’s production house and later Akshay Kumar’s banner confirmed the same. Recently, there were also reports that Firoz Nadiadwala is still holding the rights to the film and he hasn’t given it to Akshay. Now, reacting to the same, director Priyadarshan dismissed such claims and shared that the actor had shown him the papers.

Advertisement

It was reported that Akshay Kumar has bought the Hera Pheri franchise’s rights from Firoz Nadiawala, who produced the first two installments of the franchise. However, recent reports suggested that Firoz still holds the intellectual property rights (IPR) to the franchise and its characters.

Now, in a conversation with Mid-day, Priyadarshan reacted to it and was ‘disturbed’ by such allegations. He dismissed reports stating Firoz Nadiadwala holds IPR rights to the Hera Pheri franchise and shared, “Akshay bought the entire rights of the Hera Pheri franchise for Rs 10 crore from Firoz Nadiadwala, who had produced the first two (parts). This is not just for Hera Pheri 3, but the entire franchise. I know this as I have seen the paperwork for it,” he stated.

The filmmaker further added that Akshay Kumar has shown him the agreement, including the intellectual property rights that the actor purchased from Nadiadwala. After seeing the papers, Priyadarshan agreed to the film.

Advertisement

Earlier, as per a report by Komal Nahata in Film Information, no ‘final agreement’ was made between Akshay Kumar’s company and Paresh Rawal. The source told them that nothing had been finalized, not even the script or agreement. The report added that Firoz Nadidadwala also hasn’t given Akshay Kumar the derivative rights of the franchise.

Meanwhile, recently, Paresh Rawal’s legal team opened up on the controversy and shared that he has returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15% interest and exited the project.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty recalls son Ahan’s reaction to Paresh Rawal’s exit and it represents every fan of comedy caper