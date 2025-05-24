Kesari Veer Day 2 India Box Office: Sooraj Pancholi’s comeback film sees weak Rs 30 lakh collection

The historical action drama Kesari Veer is off to a sluggish start at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs 25 lakh on its opening day, the film managed a marginal surge on Day 2 with earnings of Rs 30 lakh. The two-day total now stands at Rs 55 lakh, which is underwhelming considering the time, cost, and effort that goes into making a film a period film.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of its box office performance:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 55 lakh

Directed by Prince Dhiman and written by Kanubhai Chauhan, Kesari Veer brings to the screen the story of Hamirji Gohli, a lesser-known Rajput warrior who took a valiant stand against the Tughlak Empire to protect the revered Somnath Temple. Sooraj Pancholi plays the titular role while Vivek Oberoi portrays the antagonist. The cast also includes Suniel Shetty and Akansha Sharma in pivotal roles.

Despite its patriotic and historic backdrop, the film has failed to make a strong impression on audiences. The word of mouth so far is average at best, with many viewers pointing out the film’s dated screenplay and lack of emotional resonance. This tepid response has proved to be a stumbling block for the film’s box office journey.

Adding to its woes is stiff competition at the ticket counters. The Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is leading the race among new Hindi releases with far better occupancy and audience traction. Meanwhile, Kapkapiii, a comedy featuring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, is struggling to find takers. Amid this mixed bag of new releases, Kesari Veer hasn’t found enough momentum to stand out.

The film also marks yet another attempt at reviving Pancholi’s career, but things aren’t looking great. If Sunday doesn’t show a substantial jump, which, with all due respect, we don’t think it will, the actor will have to wait longer for success in showbiz.

With tomorrow being a crucial day, makers will hope for a decent push, but going by the current trends, as mentioned above, Kesari Veer seems headed for a short-lived theatrical run.

