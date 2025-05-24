EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla join Shah Rukh Khan on Siddharth Anand’s King

On May 21, Siddharth Anand commenced shooting for his 9th directorial, King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead. The first day of shoot took place with Suhana Khan, who was soon joined by father SRK as well. The action-packed thriller rides on a strong ensemble led by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma among others. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the latest entrant in King is Raghav Juyal.

According to sources close to the development, Raghav Juyal, known for his phenomenal act in Kill, has come on board King to play a key role. “The casting of King is done to perfection, as the makers have roped in credible and well-known actors for every single character. The entire cast has been locked after multiple rounds of discussions, and every actor is more than ecstatic to come on board the Shah Rukh Khan film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Saurabh Shukla too has joined the cast of King to play a key and powerful role. “Saurabh Shukla has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai with SRK and Suhana,” the source shared. Interestingly, Raghav Juyal is also playing a key role in Shah Rukh Khan son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut – the Bads of Bollywood, which premieres on Netflix in June.

Talking of King, the action thriller is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features Shah Rukh Khan like never before in a raw and rugged avatar. The action of King is designed by some of the best from the world cinema, and the makers are planning to shoot for the film over the next six months in India and abroad. According to reports, King is targeting an October 1, 2026 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

