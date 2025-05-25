Chhal Kapat OTT Release: Where to watch Shriya Pilgaonkar-led criminal investigation show online

Shriya Pilgaonkar steps into the spotlight as the lead investigator in Chhal Kapat: The Deception, whose teaser has just been released. The series is set against the backdrop of a close-knit wedding in Burhanpur, where festivities take a grim twist after the mysterious death of one of the bride’s closest friends. What begins as a joyous occasion spirals into a gripping murder mystery, exposing hidden truths, buried grudges, and deep betrayals among a group of longtime companions.

Where to watch Chhal Kapat

Chhal Kapat, featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role, is set to stream on ZEE5. The platform recently unveiled the show’s teaser, though the official release date has not yet been announced.

Plot of Chhal Kapat

Shriya Pilgaonkar takes the spotlight as she spearheads a suspenseful investigation in Chhal Kapat: The Deception. The show brings to mind another successful project from the same creators, Gyaarah Gyaarah, the Hindi adaptation of the Korean hit Signal.

While Gyaarah Gyaarah delved into the interplay between past and present, Chhal Kapat: The Deception subtly hints that the nine suspects might share a hidden history, adding an intriguing layer to the mystery.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared that taking on the role of a police officer for the first time was an easy decision.

She explained that her character, Devika Rathore, isn’t a typical cop but someone shaped by a troubled past, which enhances her ability to spot what others might overlook. According to her, it's this very past that sharpens Devika's instincts as an investigator.

The actor, known for portraying strong women in shows like Guilty Minds and The Broken News, also expressed enthusiasm about playing a cop who defies stereotypes.

She described Devika as sharp, unapologetically foul-mouthed, and morally layered, traits that, she noted, are rarely seen in portrayals of law enforcement, which often lean toward more black-and-white characterizations.

Cast and Crew of Chhal Kapat

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, this intense whodunnit features the talented Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role. The series also boasts an ensemble cast including Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva, among others.

