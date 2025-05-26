Agnyathavasi OTT release: When and where to watch Rangayana Raghu, Paavana Gowda's Kannada crime drama film online

Agnyathavasi is a Kannada crime drama film that was released in theaters on April 11, 2025. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the movie opened to positive reviews for its gripping storyline. Although it was successful at the box office, fans were eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Now, after a month of its release, the film is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Agnyathavasi

Agnyathavasi will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 28, 2025. Those who wish to enjoy this film from the comfort of their homes can watch it on this platform anytime and anywhere from this week onwards.

Official trailer and plot of Agnyathavasi

Set in the misty forests of Malnad in the 90s, Agnyathavasi follows the story of a quiet village untouched by modernity. The local police station, inactive for years, springs to life when scholar Srinivas Iyer is found dead. While it appears natural at first, growing suspicion leads Inspector Govindu to register a rare case. He begins an investigation with the help of his colleague Ananthu.

As they search for answers, a young man named Rohit arrives in the village, bringing its first computer. He connects with Arun, Iyer’s estranged son, via email. Though Arun never visits, his digital presence stirs deep emotions, especially in Pankaja.

The narrative slowly reveals a mysterious element called Pashambara—an object or idea tied to death and silence. Through rituals, letters, and forgotten memories, the investigation unfolds. The focus shifts from finding a killer to uncovering what has long remained hidden in the village's stillness.

Cast and crew of Agnyathavasi

Agnyathavasi stars Rangayana Raghu, Siddu Moolimani, Paavana Gowda, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Ravishankar Gowda in key roles. The film is directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and produced by Hemanth M Rao, Jayalakshmi and others. The story is penned by Krishna Raj, with cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy. Charan Raj has composed the music and background score, while Bharath MC has handled the editing.

