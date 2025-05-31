‘Di*kheads need to…’: Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra lash out at Rajat Dalal and Kashish Kapoor, here’s why

Bigg Boss 18 has concluded, but the controversies continue! Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra clashed several times during the show, and their rivalry persists even after its conclusion. Recently, Rajat and Kashish Kapoor made negative remarks about Avinash and Eisha Singh, which left the latter extremely angry. Rajat even mentioned Bhavika Sharma, who was rumored to be dating Avinash while they were in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In response, Avinash and Eisha took to their social media accounts to condemn the controversial statements made by Rajat and Kashish.

Why did Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra slam Rajat Dalal and Kashish Kapoor?

Recently, Kashish Kapoor appeared on Rajat Dalal's YouTube channel, The Little Adda Company. During this, Rajat informed Kashish that Bhavika Sharma blocked Avinash Mishra after he and Eisha Singh went on a vacation to Bangkok together. When Kashish questioned, "Bhavika kaun? (Who Bhavika?)" Rajat informed her that Bhavika was Avinash's girlfriend.

Kashish quickly questioned Rajat if Avinash had a girlfriend outside when he was in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Rajat informed her, "Haa pehle se hi hai (Yes, he had a girlfriend)." Kashish then asked Rajat, "Eisha kya thi? Voh girlfriend thodi thi, voh half girlfriend thi (What was Eisha then? She wasn't a girlfriend but half girlfriend)."

After this clip from his podcast went viral, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh quickly reacted to Rajat and Kashish's negative comments about them.

Eisha Singh slammed them for being "obsessed" with her life and wrote, "It’s high time some di*kheads need to move on from a show. Instead of clinging to the past like it's all you've got, maybe try focusing on your own life for once do something useful, and build a future that isn’t stuck in reruns. The obsession is embarrassing. I get that it's hard, but seriously, give it a rest. At least try. #EishaSingh."

Take a look at Eisha Singh's tweet here-

Avinash Mishra responded to Kashish and Rajat Dalal's comments She criticized them for not moving on from Bigg Boss and highlighted that they are profiting from his name. The actor wrote, "Some dumbheads are still not over BB. I understand taking my name will generate views. Bola tha, 'AVINASH MISHRA zindagi bhar naam nahi bhoologe.' Anyway, mere naam le k ghar chal raha hai. Khush raho #AvinashMishra."

Take a look at Avinash Mishra's tweet here-

Bhavika Sharma is yet to react to this controversy. After Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's friendship often made headlines. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal recently landed in another controversy when he got involved in Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's feud.

