BTS’ Jin gets ‘princess treatment’ as Chris Martin lifts him on his shoulder during Coldplay’s Seoul concert rehearsals, watch

BTS and Coldplay have long admired each other, and their collaboration in 2021 marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship. During Coldplay's 2025 Seoul, South Korea concerts, Jin of BTS made unexpected appearances at two shows, delighting fans. On May 31, the BANGTANTV YouTube channel shared some behind-the-scenes footage of Chris Martin and Jin's interaction, including a humorous moment where Martin casually carries Jin, which quickly went viral.

Coldplay's Chris Martin carries BTS' Jin on his shoulder

The reunion of two of the biggest boy band members after 3 years was already an enjoyable affair for fans and with the playful video's release, they couldn't get enough of the duo's bond. During the soundcheck for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres final show in Seoul, which took place on April 25, Jin was practicing singing My Universe. While he sang the chorus, Chris Martin came to greet him and lifted him on his shoulder, making him seem as light as a feather.

The venue echoed with Jin's joyful giggles as Chris Martin carried him off, prompting him to jokingly cry out, "No! I have to rehearse!" Previously, Coldplay also shared a picture of the hilarious moment on their social media and mobile app, making fans go gaga over the unexpected interaction.

Check out the fan reactions to Jin being lifted by Chris Martin

BTS ARMY knows Jin's humorous side as a self-admirer and his fondness for compliments. As per the fandom, the precious K-pop star deserves nothing less than "princess treatment," and Chris Martin understood the assignment. Fans feel the latter treats the Rope It singer like a "baby brother." They even joked around, saying, "he hoisted Jin up like a beloved sack of potatoes."

Talk about a match made in heaven—a hilarious Kim Seokjin and his equally entertaining fandom. Many comments highlighted the duo's heartwarming friendship and how it was "literally the sweetest thing ever." Others hoped for more BTS X Coldplay interactions and joint ventures in the future. If Jin can pop up at Coldplay's shows, who knows, maybe someday we'll see the latter crashing a BTS concert.

