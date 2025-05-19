Resident Playbook’s Go Yoon Jung wants to do THIS if Hospital Playlist season 3 becomes reality: 'Hope it happens'

Resident Playbook officially said goodbye to its audience on May 18, capping off its run with the highest viewership ratings of the series. A spin-off of the beloved Hospital Playlist, the show achieved an average rating of 8.1 percent nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

Go Yoon Jung, who portrayed first-year OB-GYN resident Oh Yi Young, shared her thoughts following the finale. As per MK Sports, the actress was asked whether she would consider making a special appearance if Hospital Playlist 3 were to happen. According to Naver, Go Yoon Jung said she would love to do it: “If Hospital Playlist Season 3 ever happens, I will appear.” Expressing her wish for the continuation of her character’s story, either in a potential second season or through a crossover in Hospital Playlist. The young actress added, 'If they call, I will do it.' The series is a spin-off of Hospital Playlist.

Advertisement

Speaking about her fellow cast members, Go Yoon Jung shared her hopes that all the young doctors portrayed in Resident Playbook would grow wiser and more mature with time and experience.

For those unfamiliar, Resident Playbook was originally slated for release in May 2024, following the conclusion of Queen of Tears. However, it was postponed due to a real-life, long-term medical strike by resident doctors in South Korea.

Speaking about the storyline of Resident Playbook. Set in the OB-GYN department of Yulje Medical Center’s Jongno branch, Resident Playbook follows five young residents—played by Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si A, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Jun Won—as they navigate the ups and downs of their daily lives, balancing medical responsibilities with personal challenges on their journey to becoming full-fledged doctors.

Resident Playbook's young doctor, Go Yoon Jung’s heartfelt reflections and hopeful words have strengthened the emotional bond between the series and its audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and more cast to celebrate show's success like THIS post finale