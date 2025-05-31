Lara Dutta’s father L.K. Dutta, dies at 84: Everything to know about retired Wing Commander who was Indira Gandhi’s pilot and war veteran

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Lara Dutta’s father, retired Air Force officer Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, has died in Mumbai at the age of 84. The actress, along with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, was seen attending the funeral services. The family came together to honor his memory during the final rites. The reason behind his passing has not been revealed yet, and the family has not made any public comments regarding the loss.

Know all about Lara Dutta's father L.K. Dutta

1. Lara Dutta’s father, L.K. Dutta, was a respected Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force. He joined the National Defense Academy (NDA) at a young age and went on to serve as a helicopter pilot.

2. During his tenure, he bravely participated in three wars, in 1965, 1969, and 1971, showcasing his unwavering commitment to the nation.

3. Tragically, at the age of 41, he suffered a heart attack that grounded him for life, ending his flying career. Despite not having a conventional university education due to his early military path, he adapted to civilian life with strength and dignity, raising his family and supporting them through challenges.

4. He also had the honor of serving as the personal pilot to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lara herself confirmed this in interviews, noting how this connection influenced her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in the film Bell Bottom.

5. Dutta was married to Jennifer Dutta, who is of Anglo-Indian descent. Lara has spoken about growing up in a multicultural household, with her father being Punjabi and her mother Anglo-Indian. The family settled in Bengaluru, where Lara completed her schooling.

In a past appearance on the YouTube show Tellis Like It Is, Lara had reflected on the deep bond she shared with her father. She had spoken about how he joined the Indian Air Force at a young age, trained at the NDA, and went on to become a helicopter pilot. According to her, flying was his life’s passion.

On the work front, Lara Dutta is gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film Welcome to the Jungle. The project marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar, following their last collaboration in the 2021 thriller Bell Bottom. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast.

