Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao's rom-com collects solid Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday, crosses Rs 25 crore mark
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded the biggest day of its theatrical run on Day 3.
Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, is holding well at the box office. Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie has stormed past the Rs 25 crore mark today, though with multiple offers on ticket prices.
Debuted with Rs 7 crore on its opening day, the movie added Rs 9.50 crore on its second day, taking the cume to Rs 16.50 crore net in India. Helmed by Karan Sharma, it is estimated to earn around Rs 11.50 crore net on its Day 4, recording the biggest day of its run. The total cume of Bhool Chuk Maaf now stands at Rs 28 crore net at the domestic box office.
The fate of Bhool Chuk Maaf will depend on its hold on the weekdays. If it keeps on luring the audience organically without any offers, it can emerge as a successful story. For the unversed, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will stream on OTT in the first week of June 2025. The movie is facing tough competition from Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 8.
Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:
|Day
|Net Box Office
|1
|Rs 7 crore
|2
|Rs 9.50 crore
|3
|Rs 11.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 28 crore
Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
