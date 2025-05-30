Diljit Dosanjh tries Rs 30,000 coffee in London and here’s his review

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently gave his fans a dose of laughter with his latest Instagram video. The entertainer tried what he claimed to be the most expensive coffee in London, priced at £265 (over Rs 30,000). In true Diljit style, his hilarious commentary and facial expressions had everyone giggling.

Diljit looked dapper as ever in a black and white jacket, wide-brimmed hat, and dark sunglasses. He walked into a café and sat down to try Japan Typica coffee, served in a golden pour-over setup. He introduced the video by saying, “Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee in London. I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey.”

Diljit jokes about the coffee’s price and taste

As the staff carefully brewed the coffee, Diljit gave a funny commentary in Punjabi, saying, “They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today; this is the only thing I'll have. Each sip is worth Rs 7,000.”

The staff in the video explained that, elsewhere, the beans would typically be mixed with others. However, at this café, they are served fresh and pure, which adds to their exclusivity and could be the reason behind the hefty price tag.

Watch here:

However, once he took a sip, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. “Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee,” he said, expressing that the taste didn’t match the hype. He even joked, “Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao; it is London’s most expensive coffee.” His final punchline? “Itne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price).”

Fans react to Diljit’s humor

The comment section on Instagram was filled with laughter and relatable reactions. One user wrote, “Ikk-ikk ghut 10 hazar da,” while another said, “I still can’t afford this coffee in London, haha.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines for his debut at the MET Gala 2025. He wore a regal Maharaja-inspired outfit designed by Prabal Gurung.

Diljit’s coffee adventure may have left a bitter aftertaste, but fans are loving his honest and humorous take.

