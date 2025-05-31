Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor in ALL-BLACK FIT prove they are HOTTEST couple in town; take styling notes

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were snapped in the city last night (30th May), and just like always, they looked too hot to die for! The power couple has always been known for complementing each other’s style, and recently, they proved the same yet again! For their dinner out, they opted for an all-black outfit. Excited to know the details? Then, let’s dive into it!

Black will never go out of fashion, and indeed, Mira Kapoor demonstrated the same. And so, she slipped into Alexander Wang’s black knit dress with the scooped neckline and spaghetti straps. The full-length was the showstopper, giving the style icon an iconic look for the night. Enhancing the bodycon fitting, the ensemble had a black belt just below her chest, whereas the backless design added a sultry edge.

For the ease of movement and style, the slit cut at the back came in handy along with the trendy style. Mira has always impressed us with her finest fashion choices, and this time too, she topped the chart.

When it comes to the accessories, she kept things simple with the golden earrings and a chunky bracelet. And for the functional touch, she carried a black bag in her arms. The diva styled her hair in a side partition, framing her face beautifully.

The star wife’s flawless makeup added a radiant glow. The right shade base, a hint of blush on her cheekbones, defined brows, and nude-shade lipstick highlighted her facial features subtly.

Mira Kapoor’s style was perfectly complemented by her husband and our favorite, Shahid Kapoor. With his all-black avatar, he could easily make all the girls fall in love with him. The button-down shirt showed his well-built chest, and the sleeves were rolled up for a cool touch. Keeping it monochrome, he styled the shirt with black pants.

His hair was properly gelled, and the well-trimmed beard added a neat touch. He wore a thin silver chain around her neck.

Calling all the couples, if you’re planning to step out together, bring some fun to it. Match each other’s style just like Mira and Shahid, serving major couple goals.

