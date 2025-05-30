Sobhita Dhulipala’s travel escapes are aesthetic getaways you need

Actress and style icon Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her powerful on-screen performances. Off-screen, she’s just as inspiring with her peaceful and stylish travel escapes. Whether she's sipping filter coffee in Tamil Nadu or enjoying a sunset in Amsterdam, her travel diaries offer a beautiful escape. Her solo adventures and vacations with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, show how travel can be soulful, stylish, and memorable.

1. A soulful pause in Pondicherry

In 2022, after the success of Major and Ponniyin Selvan, Sobhita took a solo trip to Pondicherry. It was her first solo vacation in years. Far from her busy work schedule, she chose to explore the coastal town alone. She posted a reel on Instagram showing moments from the trip.

From cocktails and coffee to peaceful walks and local food, the video was refreshing and calming. It reminded fans that solo travel can be a healing experience.

2. Finding peace in Tamil Nadu

Sobhita shared ten photos from her recent visit to Tamil Nadu. While she didn’t mention the exact location, fans guessed it was Kumbakonam. She posted pictures of temples and street scenes.

In one image, the actress wore a blue kurta while admiring ancient wall art. In another, she enjoyed a cup of filter coffee. Her outfit choices were simple and elegant. A cream-colored kurta with a pastel dupatta stood out in the temple surroundings. Sobhita’s caption for the post was “Magnificence.” Fans praised her look and appreciated her connection to the place.

3. Kapaleeshwarar temple visit, Chennai

Sobhita also visited the famous Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore, Chennai. She shared pictures of herself standing in front of the temple’s detailed architecture. The centuries-old structure is known for its gopurams and carvings.

Sobhita wore a pink ethnic outfit and a white dupatta. She also enjoyed curd rice as prasad. Her visit gave fans a glimpse into one of Chennai’s cultural treasures. Her calm and graceful presence made the photos even more special.

4. Romantic vacation in Amsterdam

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya often share glimpses of their life. Their vacation, reportedly in Amsterdam, was one of their most loved posts. Sobhita shared a photo dump that included moments from a WWE match, henna-decorated hands, and onion samosas.

In one picture, the couple sat next to each other at a cozy café. Naga wore a white and cream outfit. Sobhita paired a full-sleeve top with blue jeans. Both smiled while holding their meals. She simply captioned the post “Vibes” with a plane emoji. The internet adored the couple's casual and sweet energy.

5. Fam Jam in Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram is often referred to as the “City of a Thousand Temples.” Sobhita traveled there and explored its rich heritage. She visited the temple with her family. It was a quiet and beautiful moment that added to the charm of her travel photos.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram is more than just fashion and film. It is about memories, moments, and peaceful getaways. She blends culture, nature, and elegance in every travel post. Whether exploring Indian towns or European cities, she always finds beauty. Her travels serve as a reminder to slow down and appreciate the world around us.

