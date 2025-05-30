Inside Alia Bhatt’s BFF's big fat Spain wedding that screams luxury and love

After celebrating her friend Tanya Saha Gupta's Indian wedding with David Angelov in Spain, Alia Bhatt stepped into bridesmaid mode once again for the white wedding. The event, held at a stunning location, followed Christian customs and took elegance to the next level.

Bridesmaids in black steal the show

Photos from the ceremony are going viral. One of the most eye-catching moments? The bridesmaids, including Alpha actress and her childhood best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, wore black. Their coordinated look brought a unique charm to the occasion. The choice of black wasn’t just stylish but practical too. It minimizes visible stains and wrinkles, keeping the bridal party looking flawless throughout the day.

The Darlings actress was seen performing her bridesmaid duties with sincerity. A now-viral picture shows her helping the bride with her white gown. The bride, Tanya, is seen stepping down from a vintage-style structure. The moment is set against a calm, seaside backdrop. The bridal party stood close by, shielding the bride with white umbrellas, adding a regal touch to the atmosphere. The groom and bride exchanged vows surrounded by class, luxury, and laughter.

In another glimpse from the ceremony, all the bridesmaids stood beside the bride for a perfect click. Their black outfits against the serene white backdrop created a striking visual. Bhatt’s presence lit up the moment, and the overall vibe of the wedding was timeless.

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt's best friend's Indian wedding

The pre-wedding and wedding festivities gave fans several moments to enjoy. A photo shared by a fan account showed Bhatt in a white embellished bralette, cream skirt, and a matching blazer. She completed her look with a necklace, sunglasses, and a stylish bag.

Another video from the pre-wedding celebrations showed Raha’s mom dancing with her friends. She wore a colorful lehenga with a mustard yellow blouse and added a purple bandanna for a fun twist. Her laughter and ease on the dance floor became the highlight.

During the main wedding function, Alia was seen dancing around the bride and groom as they enjoyed their special day. Akansha Ranjan was seen in a peach lehenga, while other bridesmaids also embraced ethnic wear. Tanya wore a rich maroon lehenga for one of the events, setting a gorgeous tone for the entire celebration.

Amid her packed schedule, Alia flew from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to Spain for her best friend’s wedding.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also stars in Alpha, part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, which is set to release on December 25. Her last film was Jigra, in which she starred alongside Vedang Raina.

