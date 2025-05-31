Papa Toh Band Bajaye vibes hit hard in Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Housefull 5 team's The Phoogdi Dance song

Nana Patekar is seen introducing the cast of Housefull 5 to Fugdi, a traditional dance form from the Konkan region, in the latest track titled The Phoogdi Dance, released by the makers on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The song creatively fuses folk elements with modern rap, evoking strong memories of the popular Papa Toh Band Bajaye number from Housefull 2.

The two-minute-seven-second video features Nana Patekar leading the way as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and the rest of the ensemble try to keep up with his moves.

The song also showcases appearances by Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade, adding to the star-studded vibe.

The later part of the video shows Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt grooving behind bars, followed by a string of humorous blunders that wrap up the clip on a lighthearted note. Choreographed by Adil Shaikh, the track features lyrics and vocals by Kratex, with a rap segment delivered by Patya The Doc.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, "Papa ne band bajadi, this is hilarious nana rapping." Another commented, "Papa Toh Band Bajaye. Music." A third remarked, "Most honest line in the world 'papa to band bajaye.'" While another added, "'Papa to band bajaye' was nostalgia."

One user complimented Nana Patekar’s performance and wondered, "I'm wondering how Nana Patekar was convinced for this type of pop rap song singing." Another comment nostalgically read, "I can see the trios of Bluffmaster & Heyy Babyy here. But sadly, they are not the same anymore. End of our childhood."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 promises the return of the franchise’s signature blend of over-the-top comedy and lavish visuals and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday. The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016 and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.

