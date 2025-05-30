7 Bollywood celebs and their lovey-dovey travel photos

Bollywood couples never shy away from giving fans a glimpse into their romantic getaways, and when they do, it's nothing short of dreamy. From cozy vacations to city explorations, these celeb couples have shared moments that speak volumes about their love and chemistry. Here are seven Bollywood celebrity pairs who looked adorable in their travel photos.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Kat have a soft spot for New York City. Whether grabbing pancakes at quaint cafés or celebrating milestones in rooftop parties, the couple exudes warmth and joy. For one of Vicky’s birthdays, they celebrated under the starry NYC sky, surrounded by towering skyscrapers. Their love for each other is reflected in this cozy picture.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer have always been among the industry's most adored couples. On their fifth wedding anniversary, Deepika couldn’t hold back her affection and shared a picture kissing Ranveer on his cheek as the two posed against a stunning backdrop. Their quiet moment filled with love and warmth was enough to melt hearts.

3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Parents-to-be recently delighted fans with a glimpse from their holiday, where Kiara flaunted her radiant pregnancy glow. They looked relaxed and happy as they shared cozy moments filled with flowers, desserts, and smiles. A simple selfie of the couple, with War 2 actress leaning gently against Sidharth, captured the beauty of their bond.

4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat are the definition of couple goals. Whether standing side by side in quiet companionship or sharing sweet moments from the stands, their love always finds a way to shine. In one of her posts, the Zero actress wrote about how everything feels brighter when she’s with Virat, and we couldn’t agree more.

5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

On Christmas last year, Kareena posted a late but heartwarming photo of herself and Saif looking into each other’s eyes. Though it wasn’t a travel post, the moment captured with their kids exuded warmth and their love for each other. Even in simple, homely moments, their chemistry remains undeniable.

6. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir’s love story has been a favorite for many. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the Dear Zindagi actress shared throwback photos, including a beautiful moment from their proposal. Their relationship, marked by years of quiet romance, finally took center stage as they celebrated their journey as new parents.

7. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Nothing speaks romance more than a picture with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Rajkummar shared a candid selfie with his wife during their Paris trip, captioning it “the reason for my smile is you.” Their genuine smiles and simplicity reminded fans that love doesn’t need grand gestures to shine through.

From Paris to New York and quiet getaways in between, these Bollywood couples know how to keep the romance alive. Their travel diaries, filled with laughter, shared coffees, and cuddles, give us the kind of heartwarming content we love to see.

