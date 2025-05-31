Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash turns off comments after predicting PKBS Vs RCB in IPL 2025 finals, we wonder why?

Unbothered by online chatter, Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, has consistently been seen accompanying the cricketer and attending the IPL matches this season. She was recently in Chandigarh on Thursday (May 29) to cheer for Chahal’s team, the Punjab Kings, in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Recently, the influencer posted a series of pictures predicting that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings would reach the finals.

On May 30, RJ Mahvash posted a series of pictures and videos from the Chandigarh stadium as she attended the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the multi-picture post, she was proudly seen hoisting the flag of Chahal’s team and posing with it for stunning pictures against the stadium backdrop.

In the caption, she also shared her prediction about the final match, stating, "Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga!" However, this time, the Pyar Paisa Profit actress kept her comments section off, leaving everyone to wonder about the possible reason.

Additionally, she also shared a picture of herself from the field on her Instagram stories. She accompanied it with a cryptic note stating, "What's important is that 'YOU KNOW' you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it."

This cryptic post amid her dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal has been catching significant attention. Despite the speculations, the duo has not confirmed being in a relationship. However, Mahvash's constant presence in every match of Chahal and meeting the cricketer in incognito mode adds fuel to their swirling dating rumors online.

Notably, it all began after the duo's picture with their friends from a Christmas dinner went viral online. Later, the speculations caught fire after they were spotted attending a match together amid the cricketer's divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

