Mira Rajput shares her go-to homemade Ayurvedic drink for better sleep

Mira Rajput, known for embracing a mindful and wellness-focused lifestyle, recently shared her go-to nighttime drink that has transformed her sleep routine. Taking a page from Ayurvedic traditions, the mother of two revealed a simple homemade recipe that has helped her sleep like a baby for the past six weeks.

Posting on Instagram, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira wrote, “I've been having this sleep drink every night for the last 6 weeks. Half a cup of warm milk, a pinch of gud and haldi, and one teaspoon of ghee.”

According to her, the drink not only helps her relax and tune out the noise but also assists in regulating pre-cycle skin issues. “It’s really helped my mind relax and tune out the noise and wake up rested in the morning,” she added. For those with what she calls a “Vata Mind,” Mira highly recommends giving this comforting concoction a try.

What goes into Mira Rajput’s sleep drink?

To make this simple yet soothing sleep drink, you’ll need:

1/2 cup of warm milk

A pinch of gud (jaggery)

A pinch of haldi (turmeric)

1 teaspoon of ghee

Mix all the ingredients well in the warm milk and drink it before bed. Mira credits this nightly ritual for helping her drift into a peaceful sleep and wake up refreshed.

Mira’s love for Ayurvedic remedies doesn’t stop there. She also swears by another age-old tip for restful sleep, applying ghee on her feet before bedtime. Sharing a glimpse into her nighttime routine through an Instagram post titled What’s on my Nightstand, she explained how pampering and nourishing her body before sleep helps it repair and replenish overnight.

“My favorite? Ghee on my feet. You’ll thank me after you’ve slept like a baby,” she shared. Mira revealed that she especially follows this ritual when she has to wake up early for a flight or if she’s going to bed later than usual.

For Mira Rajput, the focus is on unwinding and resetting. A warm drink, a soothing ritual, and a commitment to self-care, it’s all about creating a space that helps her rest deeply and wake up ready to take on the day.

