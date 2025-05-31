A look into Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash's serene Mumbai house

RJ Mahvash has often made headlines not just for her viral prank videos but also for her rumored relationship with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. While the duo has never confirmed their news, fans have seen the RJ supporting Chahal during IPL matches and spending time with him off the field. What also grabbed attention is her cozy Mumbai home, often seen in glimpses in her Instagram uploads.

A glimpse into RJ Mahvash's Mumbai house

Though the radio jockey has never given an official house tour, her Instagram posts and videos give fans a sneak peek into her stylish and minimalistic home. A noticeable YouTube plaque is placed on a table, while a vibrant peacock painting hangs on the wall, adding a personal touch to the space. Her living area includes light color sofas paired with elegant decor choices. The strong wooden doors give the home a classy touch, blending well with the overall minimalist style.

The rooms are sunlit, with ample natural light streaming in through the windows, making the space warm and welcoming. The walls are mostly white, enhancing the serene vibe of the house. A charming balcony also adds to the appeal. It is often seen decorated with lights during festive seasons. Mahvash’s taste in paintings and subtle decor shows her preference for a clean yet classy setup.

Diwali and Christmas moments

Festive moments at the RJ’s home often become part of her social media. Diwali celebrations at her place are filled with lights and laughter. During Christmas, she was seen enjoying lunch with her family at a restaurant, accompanied by Yuzvendra Chahal, which again sparked dating rumors.

Her parents’ reaction to the Mumbai house

In an interview with Yuvaa, Mahvash recalled how her parents reacted the first time they saw her Mumbai home. She said they were amazed and praised her for creating everything on her own. As per her, money's real joy is doing meaningful things for loved ones. She added that once you’ve bought a luxury car like a Rolls-Royce, there’s not much beyond that. But sending your parents on their first trip or gifting your sister her first designer bag brings true happiness.

Standing by Yuzvendra Chahal during IPL 2025

The actress made news during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, PBKS, faced a crushing defeat, she was seen in the stands wearing a red strapless top, visibly upset. Sitting next to podcaster Shubhankar Mishra, her somber mood caught fans' attention. Adding to the buzz was an older video that showed her visiting Chahal’s hotel just days before the match.

RJ Mahvash’s reaction sparked fresh discussions about her rumored relationship with the Indian spinner.

