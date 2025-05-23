EXCLUSIVE: ‘Puri family theek…,’ Alia Bhatt delivering Raha on 6th was deliberate? Truth revealed by Bollywood numerologist

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for a while before getting married in April 2022. The same year, on November 6, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Raha Kapoor. While the arrival of their daughter multiplied their happiness, a popular Bollywood numerologist revealed that the National Award-winning actress deliberately delivered her baby on the 6th.

From the outside, it might seem like Bollywood stars aren’t avid believers of astrology and numerology. But several industry insiders have revealed that most of them take their advice when making some major life decisions. Recently, Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush was chatting with Swetta Jumaani, who spilled the secrets about numerology in Bollywood.

Jumaani spoke about Alia Bhatt’s intention of giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6. According to Swetta, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress had planned the child’s birth on a specific date. “Alia Bhatt ne jaan buuj kar 6 tareek ko he apni beti iss duniya me laai. Humse puch k nhi kiya, kyunki it’s all there on the net. ( Alia Bhatt intentionally gave birth to her daughter on the 6th. She didn’t ask us because it’s all on the internet)” stated the numerologist.

Watch the entire interview below:

Sharing the reason behind many celebs, including Bhatt, choosing 6th as the special day, Swetta said, “Power aesa hai ki 6 is Venus. Venus is love, peace, harmony, and beauty. Yehe planet abhi rule kar raha hai aur 6 boht easily de deta hai sabko sab kuch. So, at least, 1 family member 6 hoga na, puri family apne aap theek ho jaati hai. (Number 6 is Venus, which stands for love, peace, harmony, and beauty. This is the planet that’s currently ruling, and it gives everything very easily. So, if even one family member is number 6, then the entire family benefits.)”

In the same chat, Swetta Jumaani also shared that Suniel Shetty’s daughter, former actress Athiya Shetty, also decided to give birth to her daughter Evaarah on March 24, 2025, and she was lucky that it happened on this specific date.

