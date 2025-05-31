Soodhu Kavvum 2 OTT: When and where to watch crime comedy sequel online

Soodhu Kavvum 2, starring Shiva in the lead role, hit the big screens on December 13, 2024. The movie is now available for streaming on OTT, and here are the details.

When and where to watch Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2 is currently streaming on the OTT platform Aha Video. Their official social media handle announced, “Sodhappuna othukkanum.. - GURU. Watch #SoodhuKavvum2 streaming now on Aha Tamil.”

Official trailer and plot of Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2 is a crime comedy that follows Guru, a kidnapper who, after being jailed, seeks revenge on Arumai Pragasam, a corrupt Finance Minister responsible for a tragedy in his life, setting the stage for the film.

Starring Shiva in the lead role, the movie also features Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, MS Bhaskar, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Karate Karthi, Raghu Adithya, Yog Japee, Aruldoss, and others in key roles.

Cast and crew of Soodhu Kavvum 2

Soodhu Kavvum 2 is directed by SJ Arjun, who co-wrote the screenplay with T Yogaraja. The film’s music is composed by Edwin Louis Viswanath, with Hari S R providing the background score.

Cinematography is by Karthik K. Thillai, and editing is by Ignatious Aswin. Despite the team’s efforts, the film was a box office failure and received negative reviews.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 hit Soodhu Kavvum, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Ashok Selvan. The original was directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and featured a supporting cast including Sanchita Shetty, Karunakaran, Bobby Simha, Ramesh Thilak, Yog Japee, Aruldoss, and others.

The story followed a gang that kidnaps a politician's son, setting off a chain of unexpected events. The film was a sleeper hit and received widespread critical acclaim upon its release.

