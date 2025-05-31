5 best-dressed celebs of the week: Mrunal Thakur, Disha Patani, Kajol, and more who ruled fashion scene

Fashion lovers, gather up! Once again, at the end of the week, we’ve got our best-dressed celebrities who owned every move in style. When it comes to slaying the A-fashion game, our favorite Bollywood ladies are experts. From Mrunal Thakur’s boss babe look to Mira Kapoor's mesmerizing white appearance, here are the five celebrities who ruled this week with their style statements.

Advertisement

1. Mrunal Thakur

For the first look, we have Mrunal Thakur, who channeled CEO energy in a satin shirt neatly tucked into formal pants, creating a polished appearance. The highlight of her outfit was a long brown trench coat with oversized silhouette that added drama and instantly grabbed attention.

Letting her outfit speak for itself, she kept accessories minimal with cool sunglasses and styled her hair into a sleek bun, with front strands softly framing her face.

2. Disha Patani

Bold fashion and Disha Patani always go hand in hand. At the F1 race in Monaco, Europe, the actress wore a wrap top from Jaded London worth Rs 7,050, featuring a deep neckline that showcased her cleavage. The criss-cross pattern around her waist became the real showstopper of her look.

She paired it with forest camo colossus jeans worth Rs 11,000. Completing her style, trendy sunglasses perched on her nose and a brown bag hung from her shoulder. She looked absolutely sizzling.

Advertisement

3. Mira Kapoor

A successful entrepreneur and the beautiful wife of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor attended an event in an off-shoulder long white gown by Simkhai, priced at Rs 57,300. The off-shoulder design highlighted her collarbones and shoulders, while the ruched pattern added a fresh feel and cascaded into a flare. The back was the real charmer with a stylish cut-out design.

Keeping the styling simple, she opted for golden earrings, a watch, and a bracelet. Her hair was left open with a side partition.

4. Sara Ali Khan

Exuding a fairytale vibe, Sara Ali Khan’s bold look in a mini blue dress had us completely hooked. She wore a strapless, body-hugging blue outfit that perfectly accentuated her figure. But the real showstopper was her bag, featuring an oversized bow design that stole the spotlight.

She beautifully enhanced her look with statement stud earrings and a ponytail hairstyle, leaving some strands loose for a soft touch.

Advertisement

5. Kajol

Inspired by the look of Goddess Kali, Kajol donned a custom Torani saree for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Maa. The simple black saree was draped traditionally around her pallu, paired with a glamorous, fully embellished golden blouse.

She completed the look with a round bindi on her forehead and left her hair open with a middle partition.

These five looks from this week are our favorites. These Bollywood ladies never fail to impress us with their fashion, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Till then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more stunning style moments!

ALSO READ: 7 times Deepika Padukone proved she’s the ultimate Sabyasachi muse