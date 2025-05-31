'RM didn’t give up': Producer Sleep Deez credits BTS’ leader for completing Jungkook’s My Time track

When it comes to BTS, their music is a blend of collaboration, talent, and unwavering dedication. One powerful example of this is the story behind My Time, Jungkook’s solo track from the album Map of the Soul: 7. While Jungkook is the lead vocalist on the track, it was BTS’ leader, RM, whose persistence played a key role in bringing the song to life.

Advertisement

Multi-platinum producer Sleep Deez, who co-produced the track, shared that RM’s determination was crucial. The melody and flow of the song were unique and challenging, and it would have been easy to move on to something else.

How RM Helped Turn Jungkook’s My Time Into an Iconic Track

Sleep Deez explained that Big Hit receives countless song submissions every day, so skipping a difficult song wouldn’t have been unusual. My Time had a complex melody, and writing lyrics for it wasn’t easy. But RM didn’t give up. He kept pushing until everything fit perfectly. That effort made a huge difference. While it might have been just another song for RM, for Sleep Deez, it became a life-changing moment.

My Time stands out as one of Jungkook’s most impressive solo performances. The song charted high on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming a major success. But behind that success was RM’s guiding influence and tireless work behind the scenes.

Advertisement

The story behind My Time is proof of RM’s role not just as a performer, but as a creative force in BTS.

Bringing the Mood to Life for My Time

For those who aren’t aware, Sleep Deez did something truly special. To give My Time its unique and eerie vibe at the beginning, he added heavily processed samples that gave the song a new texture. One night, after a sudden burst of inspiration, he came up with the idea for the song’s iconic bridge. He called over Jayrah Gibson, and the two of them worked through the early hours of the morning to perfect the emotional feel of the track.

ALSO READ: RM wins Favorite K-Pop Artist at American Music Awards 2025, joins BTS and PSY as only K-pop acts ever honored at show