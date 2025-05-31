Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman at 85, might just be inspiration you needed for active lifestyle

When it comes to fitness, most people look up to athletes or trainers. But for actor, model, and marathon runner Milind Soman, the biggest inspiration has always been right at home: his mother, Usha Soman.

Now 85, Usha continues to challenge age-related stereotypes and inspire people across generations with her active lifestyle, quiet strength, and unwavering dedication to her health. Whether it’s yoga, trekking, walking, or even cycling at the beach, she proves that passion and discipline are more powerful than age.

In a recent appearance on Tweak India, Milind Soman sat down with his wife, Ankita Konwar, and his mother for an open-hearted conversation.

When asked about her fitness routine, Milind proudly shared, “Whatever happens in the world, she does an hour of yoga every day.” Usha gently corrected him with a smile, saying, “In the evening, actually.” She also added that she makes it a point to walk daily, which has become a part of her lifestyle.

Usha Soman’s love for life is evident in her lifestyle

The actor has often expressed deep admiration for his mother, Usha Soman’s inner strength and physical stamina. In an interview with Vogue India back in March 2020, he shared a memorable experience of a 20-day trek they undertook together, during which they covered a distance of 350 kilometers.

He noted that his mother was surprisingly quick, faster than even he was. He had mentioned that Usha began trekking at the age of 60 after retiring from her role as a professor of biochemistry.

Since then, she has managed to reach the base camps of both Mount Everest and Mount Kilimanjaro. Milind had remarked that although she rarely spoke about herself, her mental strength surpassed his own.

He also pointed out that she never complained, even when situations became physically strenuous. He observed that even if she found it challenging to climb steep hills, she never admitted it and simply kept going. That quiet perseverance, he said, had left a lasting impact on him. He believed his personal philosophy of continuing to move forward and never giving up was something he had inherited from her.

In 2022, Milind shared another proud moment on Instagram, where his mother was seen cycling along a beach in Goa after not having done so for 25 years.

She was 83 at the time. He captioned the post by encouraging people to keep doing what they love while also practicing regularly, adding that it wasn’t bad at all for someone her age. The video quickly gained traction online, with many fans applauding her enthusiasm and spirit in the comments.

Milind has regularly shared snippets of his mother’s fitness routines on social media, whether she was doing bodyweight exercises, going for runs, or simply taking walks. He believed that fitness should be normalized, particularly among older adults. According to him, people often found his mother’s actions incredible, but he saw them as completely natural. He admitted that he didn’t understand why more people didn’t view it the same way.

Beyond her impressive fitness levels, it was her independence, humility, and kindness that continued to leave a strong impression on those around her. Milind had said that she handled everything on her own, never judged others, and possessed a gentle beauty and compassion that, in his words, exceeded his own.

Now at the age of 85, Usha Soman continues to embody what it means to live with purpose and passion.

