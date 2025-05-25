Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Solo Leveling Named Anime of the Year, Demon Slayer, DAN DA DAN, and Frieren Take Big Nods

The 2025 Anime Awards have officially wrapped up, and anime fans around the globe have spoken! Held live from Tokyo on May 25, this year’s ceremony celebrated the best in anime, from breakout new series to unforgettable performances and stunning visuals.

Whether you’re catching up or reliving the excitement, here’s your complete guide to all the winners, including who took the prestigious Anime of the Year title.

1. Anime of the Year

Solo Leveling: Winner

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

2. Anime Film of the Year 2025

Look Back: Winner

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

3. Global Impact Award

Attack on Titan: Winner

4. Best Continuing Anime Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Winner

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

OSHI NO KO Season 2

SPY x FAMILY Season 2

5. Best New Anime Series

Solo Leveling: Winner

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

6. Best Original Anime

Ninja Kamui: Winner

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Train to the End of the World

7. Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Winner

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

8. Best Character Design

DAN DA DAN: Winner

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

9. Best Director

Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End): Winner

Fuga Yamashiro (DAN DA DAN)

Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)

Megumi Ishitani (ONE PIECE FAN LETTER)

Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries)

Yoshihiro Miyajima (Delicious in Dungeon)

10. Best Background Art

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Winner

DAN DA DAN

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

11. Best Romance Anime

Blue Box: Winner

A Sign of Affection

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma 1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

12. Best Comedy Anime

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc: Winner

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma 1/2

SPY x FAMILY Season 2

13. Best Action Anime

Solo Leveling: Winner

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

DAN DA DAN

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

WIND BREAKER

14. Best Isekai Anime

Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - Season 3: Winner

KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, Cour 2)

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

15. Best Drama Anime

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Winner

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

OSHI NO KO Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

16. Best Slice of Life Anime

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!: Winner

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

17. Best Main Character

Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Momo (DAN DA DAN)

18: Best Supporting Character

Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End): Winner

Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Seiko (DAN DA DAN)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Turbo Granny (DAN DA DAN)

19. 'Must Protect At All Costs' Character

Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2): Winner

Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Tokiyuki Hojo (The Elusive Samurai)

Yuki Itose (A Sign of Affection)

20. Best Anime Song

Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN): Winner

Abyss by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

Fatal by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

The Brave by YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

21. Best Anime Score

Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano): Winner

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict (Shiro Sagisu)

DAN DA DAN (kensuke ushio)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Yuki Kaijura, Go Shiina)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Evan Call)

Look Back (Haruka Nakamura)

22. Best Anime Opening Sequence

Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN): Winner

Abyss by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

Fatal by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)

UUUUUS! By Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)

23. Best Anime Ending Sequence

request by krage (Solo Leveling): Winner

Antanante by riria. (Ranma 1/2)

Burning by Hitsujibungaku (OSHI NO KO Season 2)

KAMAKURA STYLE by BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)

Nobody by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)

TAIDADA by ZUTOMAYO (DAN DA DAN)

24. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries): Winner

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!)

Shion Wakayama as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

25. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2): Winner

Basel Al Rifaiey as Loid Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)

Julien Chaaya as Iseagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Lama AlSayyagh as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Mohammed Sami as Rin (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Nawar AlMahairi as Laios Touden (Delicious in Dungeon)

26. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese

Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner

Bruna Laynes as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

Celso Henrique as Sunraku (Shangri-La Frontier Season 2)

Gigi Patta as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Heitor Assali as Reno Ichikawa (Kaiju No. 8)

Pedro Azevedo as Dot Barrett (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)

27. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Castilian Spanish

Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner

Ainhoa Maiquez as Miyo Saimori (My Happy Marriage)

Clara Schwarze as Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)

Jorge Peña as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

Mario Ballart as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Sandra Villa as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

28. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - English

Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner

AJ Beckles as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)

Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2)

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)

29. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - French

Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8): Winner

Audrey Sablé as Naomi Orthmann (Metallic Rouge)

Jaynelia Coadou as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Julien Allouf as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Marie Nonnenmacher as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Martin Faliu as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)

30. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - German

Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE): Winner

Felix Kamin as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

Florian Knorn as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)

Franciska Friede as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Jörg Hengstler as Kogoro Mori (Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine)

Magdalena Höfner as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)

31. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Hindi

Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2): Winner

Abhishek Sharma as Einar (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)

Natasha John as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)

Ranjit R Tiwari as Yoichi Isagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)

Rushikesh Phunse as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

32. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back): Winner

Alessandro Pili as Kenma Kozume (HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle)

Andrea Oldani as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)

Katia Sorrentino as Neia Baraja (OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom)

Martina Felli as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Mattia Bressan as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)

33. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2): Winner

Alicia Vélez as Momo (DAN DA DAN)

Desireé González as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Erika Ugalde as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Luis Leonardo Suárez as Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)

Omar Sánchez as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)