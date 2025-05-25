Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Solo Leveling Named Anime of the Year, Demon Slayer, DAN DA DAN, and Frieren Take Big Nods
Find out which titles and creators took home top honors at the Anime Awards 2025, including the winner of Anime of the Year.
The 2025 Anime Awards have officially wrapped up, and anime fans around the globe have spoken! Held live from Tokyo on May 25, this year’s ceremony celebrated the best in anime, from breakout new series to unforgettable performances and stunning visuals.
Whether you’re catching up or reliving the excitement, here’s your complete guide to all the winners, including who took the prestigious Anime of the Year title.
1. Anime of the Year
- Solo Leveling: Winner
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
2. Anime Film of the Year 2025
- Look Back: Winner
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
3. Global Impact Award
- Attack on Titan: Winner
4. Best Continuing Anime Series
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Winner
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- OSHI NO KO Season 2
- SPY x FAMILY Season 2
5. Best New Anime Series
- Solo Leveling: Winner
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
6. Best Original Anime
- Ninja Kamui: Winner
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Train to the End of the World
7. Best Animation
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Winner
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
8. Best Character Design
- DAN DA DAN: Winner
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
9. Best Director
- Keiichiro Saito (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End): Winner
- Fuga Yamashiro (DAN DA DAN)
- Haruo Sotozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)
- Megumi Ishitani (ONE PIECE FAN LETTER)
- Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Yoshihiro Miyajima (Delicious in Dungeon)
10. Best Background Art
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Winner
- DAN DA DAN
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
11. Best Romance Anime
- Blue Box: Winner
- A Sign of Affection
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma 1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
12. Best Comedy Anime
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc: Winner
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma 1/2
- SPY x FAMILY Season 2
13. Best Action Anime
- Solo Leveling: Winner
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- DAN DA DAN
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- WIND BREAKER
14. Best Isekai Anime
- Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - Season 3: Winner
- KONOSUBA - God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Season 2, Cour 2)
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
15. Best Drama Anime
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Winner
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- OSHI NO KO Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
16. Best Slice of Life Anime
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!: Winner
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
17. Best Main Character
- Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner
- Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)
- Okarun (DAN DA DAN)
- Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Momo (DAN DA DAN)
18: Best Supporting Character
- Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End): Winner
- Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Seiko (DAN DA DAN)
- Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Turbo Granny (DAN DA DAN)
19. 'Must Protect At All Costs' Character
- Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2): Winner
- Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Okarun (DAN DA DAN)
- Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Tokiyuki Hojo (The Elusive Samurai)
- Yuki Itose (A Sign of Affection)
20. Best Anime Song
- Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN): Winner
- Abyss by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)
- Fatal by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)
- LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
- The Brave by YOASOBI (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
21. Best Anime Score
- Solo Leveling (Hiroyuki Sawano): Winner
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict (Shiro Sagisu)
- DAN DA DAN (kensuke ushio)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (Yuki Kaijura, Go Shiina)
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Evan Call)
- Look Back (Haruka Nakamura)
22. Best Anime Opening Sequence
- Otonoke by Creepy Nuts (DAN DA DAN): Winner
- Abyss by Yungblud (Kaiju No. 8)
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born by Creepy Nuts (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)
- Fatal by GEMN Fatal by GEMN (OSHI NO KO Season 2)
- LEveL by SawanoHiroyuki[nZK]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Solo Leveling)
- UUUUUS! By Hiroshi Kitadani (ONE PIECE)
23. Best Anime Ending Sequence
- request by krage (Solo Leveling): Winner
- Antanante by riria. (Ranma 1/2)
- Burning by Hitsujibungaku (OSHI NO KO Season 2)
- KAMAKURA STYLE by BotchiBoromaru (The Elusive Samurai)
- Nobody by OneRepublic (Kaiju No. 8)
- TAIDADA by ZUTOMAYO (DAN DA DAN)
24. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
- Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries): Winner
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern (Brave Bang Bravern!)
- Shion Wakayama as Momo (DAN DA DAN)
- Sayaka Sembongi as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)
25. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Arabic
- Hiba Snobar as Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2): Winner
- Basel Al Rifaiey as Loid Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 2)
- Julien Chaaya as Iseagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)
- Lama AlSayyagh as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Mohammed Sami as Rin (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)
- Nawar AlMahairi as Laios Touden (Delicious in Dungeon)
26. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Brazilian Portuguese
- Charles Emmanuel as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner
- Bruna Laynes as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Celso Henrique as Sunraku (Shangri-La Frontier Season 2)
- Gigi Patta as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Heitor Assali as Reno Ichikawa (Kaiju No. 8)
- Pedro Azevedo as Dot Barrett (MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc)
27. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Castilian Spanish
- Masumi Mutsuda as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner
- Ainhoa Maiquez as Miyo Saimori (My Happy Marriage)
- Clara Schwarze as Akane Tendo (Ranma 1/2)
- Jorge Peña as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
- Mario Ballart as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)
- Sandra Villa as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
28. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - English
- Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling): Winner
- AJ Beckles as Okarun (DAN DA DAN)
- Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlelt (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2)
- Mallorie Rodak as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Sarah Natochenny as Alya (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)
- SungWon Cho as Senshi (Delicious in Dungeon)
29. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - French
- Adrien Antoine as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8): Winner
- Audrey Sablé as Naomi Orthmann (Metallic Rouge)
- Jaynelia Coadou as Momo (DAN DA DAN)
- Julien Allouf as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Marie Nonnenmacher as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Martin Faliu as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)
30. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - German
- Daniel Schlauch as Monkey D. Luffy (ONE PIECE): Winner
- Felix Kamin as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)
- Florian Knorn as Ranma Saotome (Ranma 1/2)
- Franciska Friede as Momo (DAN DA DAN)
- Jörg Hengstler as Kogoro Mori (Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine)
- Magdalena Höfner as Marcille Donato (Delicious in Dungeon)
31. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Hindi
- Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo (JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2): Winner
- Abhishek Sharma as Einar (VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2)
- Natasha John as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Rajesh Shukla as Sung Jinwoo (Solo Leveling)
- Ranjit R Tiwari as Yoichi Isagi (BLUE LOCK 2nd Season)
- Rushikesh Phunse as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)
32. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Italian
- Ilaria Pellicone as Kyomoto (Look Back): Winner
- Alessandro Pili as Kenma Kozume (HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle)
- Andrea Oldani as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Katia Sorrentino as Neia Baraja (OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom)
- Martina Felli as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Mattia Bressan as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)
33. Best Anime Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
- Miguel Ángel Leal as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2): Winner
- Alicia Vélez as Momo (DAN DA DAN)
- Desireé González as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)
- Erika Ugalde as Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
- Luis Leonardo Suárez as Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)
- Omar Sánchez as Kafka Hibino (Kaiju No. 8)