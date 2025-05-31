BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and TWICE’s Sana reignite dating rumors after her confession of admiration for him, watch

G-Dragon and Sana are once again making headlines for their association with one another. The duo was previously embroiled in dating rumors following G-Dragon tagging Sana in a photo featuring the latter during their Coldplay concert act and deleting it sometime later. Fans are pleasantly surprised with the duo making a joint show appearance just a month later. On May 30, a pre-release snippet of the upcoming episode revealed Sana's Fridge Interview's next guest to be G-Dragon.

Advertisement

Sana and G-Dragon's reunion amid dating rumors

The episode is set to be a special one, with the reunion of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and TWICE’s Sana after years. The two JYP groups are known to be quite close to each other, largely due to their frequent meetups as part of the same company. However, the interaction between G-Dragon and Sana was particularly awaited due to their latest dating speculation. As seen in the recently released teaser of the special episode of the Fridge Interview show, the two artists shared cute and fun moments.

Sana introduced G-Dragon as "Korea's legendary artist" and later shared her long-standing admiration for him. However, fans wonder if it was just a heartfelt display of appreciation between two K-pop idols or a subtle hint at their alleged relationship.

What makes the episode more special?

The episode will feature two hosts for the first time. If you have guessed the other host to be the show's veteran, Dex, then you're absolutely right! The episode featuring G-Dragon will be called Dex and Sana's Fridge Interview. Sana temporarily took over Dex's Fridge Interview because he was occupied with his new television series. However, he couldn't have missed the chance of sharing the screen with his favorite artist, G-Dragon for the world.

Advertisement

The Singles Inferno fame got G-Dragon blushing as he made a surprise entry, offering the BIGBANG member a beautiful bouquet while going down on one knee. He also jokingly called him "your highness" while offering the flowers and the trio's unmatched synergy made a huge buzz online. The full episode will air on YouTube channel 117 on June 5 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST).

ALSO READ: Why is RIIZE’s Shotaro calling TWICE’s Sana ‘national treasure’? Critics call it 'name drop for clout’