Shloka Ambani channels effortless style at airport with denim co-ords
Shloka Ambani exudes understated elegance in denim co-ords as she dishes out casual fashion inspo with her husband, Akash Ambani.
Being an Ambani Bahu, Shloka’s fashion ranges from gobsmackingly lavish dresses to effortless chic outfits. While the business mogul has turned heads numerous times at festive events, such as Radhika and Anand Ambani’s wedding, her casual style is no less noteworthy either. Proof? Her latest airport look was stylishly understated yet noticeably charming.
Shloka was papped at the airport exuding effortless vibes in denim co-ords. Keeping it light and comfortable, the diva’s shirt features a relaxed silhouette for a hassle-free flight. The dark denim shirt features black netted patterns at the hemline, adding a distinctive touch to the ensemble. The embroidery-like design also decorated its sleeves.
Mehta paired her denim shirt with matching pants. The bottoms featured a straight-line silhouette with the same net detailing as the shirt, aligning with the laid-back vibes of her fit. Going for a bohemian vibe, Shloka paired her low-key airport outfit with toe-ring strappy flats in a brown hue. Skipping any major accessories, the fashionista kept her look demure and understated with just a few wrist bands.
As she walked hand in hand with her husband, Akash Ambani, the Indian socialite exuded a leisurely charm. She skipped any makeup for the outing and just flaunted her clear skin. She effortlessly tossed her straight hair, vibing in her casual avatar.
While Shloka Ambani donned blue casuals to support her team at the match, Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani wore their classic jerseys to cheer their team.
The Ambanis’ elder daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani, has a knack for making minimal-style statements, and her recent appearance was no exception. Every time the Ambanis step out, they do so in grand style. However, this time, it was Shloka Ambani’s effortless fashion choice that intrigued us the most. Her pivot from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s grandiose looks to the everyday vibe was quite refreshing.
ALSO READ: Mira Rajput turns heads in Rs 57,300 off-shoulder white gown, looks stunning in flowing silhouette