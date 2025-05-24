Radhika Madan’s DIY organic face pack for luminous skin: Here’s how to make it at home

Radhika Madan has carved her own path to success. Whether it is about her striking on-screen performances or impeccable looks, over the years, the Shiddat actress has been the talk of the town. Alongside her professional accolades and accomplishments, her luminous skin garnered attention, intriguing the audience about her beauty secrets. To everyone’s surprise, the 30-year-old actress got the cat out of the bag and revealed the recipe for her magical potion. Her homemade DIY all-natural face pack is key to her healthy, supple, and glowing skin.

Packed with exfoliating ingredients and skin-brightening properties, the face pack offers plenty of benefits in one simple formula. Roll your eyes over to know the details of her at-home skincare staple.

Radhika Madan's Beauty Secret: DIY Homemade Facepack

To prepare Radhika’s glow-boosting face pack, you need basic kitchen ingredients like gram flour, turmeric, milk, and saffron. Here is how to get started:

Step 1: In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of gram flour (besan), a half teaspoon of turmeric, 5-6 soaked and peeled almonds or 1 tablespoon of almond powder, and a few strands of saffron (kesar).

Step 2: Give the dry-ingredient mixture a good mix.

Step 3: Once everything is well combined, add 2-3 teaspoons of rose water and 3-4 teaspoons of milk.

Step 4: Try to form a smooth paste. Adjust the consistency if needed. Make sure you don’t make it too runny.

Step 5: With clean hands or a brush, begin applying the face pack to cleansed skin. Apply it evenly, focusing on the T-zone and neck. Ensure that you avoid the eye area.

Step 6: Let the face pack sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 7: Gently wash off the pack either with milk or lukewarm water. Use the circular motion and wet hands to scrub off the pack.

Step 8: Pat your face with a clean microfiber towel.

Step 9: Apply rose water and moisturize your skin.

Tada! You are glowing!

Top 5 Benefits of Besan And Milk Facepack

Almond powder or crushed almonds are an excellent source of minerals and vitamins. They help exfoliate your skin and remove dead skin cells. Gram flour brightens and tightens your skin. Turmeric acts as a powerful antioxidant that combats puffiness and redness. Milk is an excellent skin moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling soft, hydrated, smooth, and supple. Saffron is renowned for its skin-brightening properties that also pave the way to achieving healthy and glowing skin.

As a thriving actress, taking care of her skin is Radhika Madan’s number one priority. Her easy-to-prepare and super-effective face pack is one of the simplest ways to naturally pamper your skin. As you indulge in her budget-friendly DIY beauty treatment, you are a step closer to attaining luminous skin. You may incorporate it into your weekly skincare regimen and lend your skin the nourishment it deserves.

