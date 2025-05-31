‘Call out predators’: Hansal Mehta urges investigation against Homeboud cinematographer Pratik Shah after s*xual misconduct allegation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah was accused of serious misconduct and abusive behavior. In response, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has urged for a comprehensive inquiry into the pattern of predatory actions by powerful men in the industry. Known for films like Shahid and Citylights, Mehta posted an extended statement on X (formerly Twitter), stressing the importance of accountability, and also called for an investigation. He emphasized that survivors should not be left to endure their trauma in silence.

In his X post, Hansal Mehta began, “Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out, unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to silence survivors. That silence must be broken.”

See post here:

Mehta emphasized that abuse of power is not limited to any one gender, noting that women in influential positions have also been responsible for causing harm. He pointed out that abuse can manifest in various forms, not just s*xual, but also mental, emotional, and psychological, which can be equally damaging.

Mehta further remarked that toxic behavior in creative environments is often masked as ‘passion’ or ‘genius,’ a mindset he believes must end. He stressed that no artistic pursuit, whether a film, script, or any other project, is worth compromising an individual's safety or mental well-being.

The note further read, “Victims need voice. They need redress. They need a system that listens and acts. Accountability is not cancel culture. It is culture correction. We owe it to ourselves, and to those who come after us, to make our spaces safer. Cleaner. Kinder. Call out the predators. Call out the habitual abuser. Hold them accountable. Let no power be above decency.”

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions recently broke its silence on the accusations and stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment against anyone associated with their projects, treating such cases with utmost seriousness.

They clarified that Pratik Shah was engaged as a freelancer on the film Homebound for a limited duration, and his association with the production has since ended. During his time working on the project, their internal POSH committee did not receive any complaints against him from the cast or crew involved with Homebound.

Following the emergence of allegations on social media, Pratik Shah took down his Instagram account. He has not issued any official statement addressing the accusations so far.

Shah was the cinematographer for Homebound, the sole Indian feature film showcased at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

