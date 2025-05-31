Victoria Beckham Calls Nicola Peltz 'Brat' After Refusing to Make Her Wedding Dress, Know Details

Frictions between Victoria Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz first emerged in the run-up to the latter's 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham. The controversy reportedly centered around her wedding dress.

People magazine's source reports that Victoria had previously offered to create Nicola's wedding gown when the couple got engaged. But the insider states that things changed abruptly. Victoria reportedly told Nicola's mother, not Nicola directly, that she would no longer be able to make the dress. This had Nicola scrambling to find a substitute, and she ended up with a Valentino outfit.

Is Nicola Peltz painted as a brat by Victoria Beckham?

The source further commented that Nicola had come under fire for failing to dress in a Victoria Beckham gown. She had already attended several of Victoria's fashion shows and donned her creations at A-list events.

"Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding," the source reveals.

A second report, however, refutes the wedding dress story altogether, describing it as far from the truth. The story was reportedly needlessly recycled to make Nicola out to be the victim and argue the Beckhams have made genuine attempts to keep Nicola close, which didn't pay off.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Peltz told Variety.

Family tensions boiled over again this year when Nicola and Brooklyn were conspicuously absent from David Beckham's early 50th birthday bash in March.

The Beckhams hijacking Nicola's first dance

More wedding drama reportedly occurred at the reception. A source says that family friend Marc Anthony, who sang at the wedding, surprisingly invited Victoria up to the stage during a time the couple had planned for themselves. The incident apparently left Nicola in tears.

But then another guest presented a different account. Nicola and Brooklyn had supposedly already had their first dance, she said, and the subsequent Marc Anthony show was reported to be relaxed and party-like, with relatives having fun.

In spite of the contrasting versions, the Beckhams' representatives have not spoken publicly about the issue. Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz had previously denied any rumors of turmoil regarding the absence of a Victoria Beckham wedding dress.

