Inside Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim’s lavish 5 BHK Mumbai home

Television’s much-loved couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, have transformed their dream into a reality with a breathtaking 5 BHK home in Mumbai. What started as two separate flats is now a sprawling luxury space that reflects elegance, warmth, and their shared love for refined interiors.

From European-inspired designs to cozy, personal touches, every corner of their home is a reflection of their journey together. Shoaib Ibrahim gave a tour of his new home in one of his YouTube vlogs.

Advertisement

A grand entrance

The moment you step into the couple’s home, the grand hall leaves a lasting impression. The space is styled with European moldings and glimmering white marble flooring, subtly accentuated with golden strips. This balance of minimalism and opulence creates the perfect setting for both family moments and professional shoots.

The picture-perfect corridor

This aesthetic white hallway is nothing short of magical. Designed with clean lines and strip lighting, the corridor feels straight out of a fairytale. Whether it’s for a quick photo or just a peaceful walk through the house, this spot blends functionality with Instagram-worthy charm.

The guest bathroom

Even the guest bathroom exudes luxury. With a timeless black-and-white color palette, golden fixtures, and elegant tile work, the space combines style and comfort in equal measure. It’s the kind of bathroom that could easily feature in a high-end interior design magazine.

The master bedroom

Advertisement

Dipika and Shoaib’s bedroom is a cozy yet classy haven. Soft peach tones on the bed add a warm touch, while mirror strips and European moldings on the walls bring in an air of sophistication. White marble flooring adds to the serenity, making this space a restful escape after long days.

Watch the video here:

The walk-in closet:

One of the most talked-about parts of their home is the walk-in closet—a dream come true for fashion enthusiasts. Lined with organized racks of clothes and shoes, a full-length mirror, and perfect lighting, it’s a dedicated space for getting ready in style. Their YouTube vlogs offer glimpses of this stylish zone, often used as a backdrop for outfit-of-the-day reels and makeup routines.

What makes this home truly special is not just its design but the love story it holds. From co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka to real-life partners, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim built this home as a symbol of their shared dreams. Married in 2018 and blessed with their son Ruhaan in June 2023, their home is now a complete sanctuary for their growing family. Shoaib even gifted a house to Dipika’s mother, adding a heartfelt gesture to their journey.

Advertisement

Their 5 BHK residence in Mumbai isn’t just a luxurious living space—it’s a carefully curated reflection of who they are as a couple.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer