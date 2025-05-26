Inside Karan Johar’s birthday: You’ll crack up after WATCHING why Farah Khan calls him ‘zebra’

May 25, 2025, marked the birthday of Karan Johar. On the special occasion, he received a lot of love and heartfelt wishes from the film industry. Karan's best friend, Farah Khan, dropped a peek into his birthday. In a fun video, she was seen calling him a ‘zebra’ because of his outfit, and it promises to leave you in stitches.

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of Karan Johar’s home. She showed everyone how the place was covered in flowers, balloons, and gifts. She said, “Guys, aaj Karan Johar ka birthday hai (today is Karan Johar’s birthday). And oh my god, just look at the flowers.”

Then, Farah showed Karan standing at the door. She exclaimed, “And oh my god, birthday boy.” The latter welcomed her to his home and said that he was honored to have her. He was wearing a shirt with black and white stripes. The Main Hoon Na director hilariously asked, “Ya but yeh zebra crossing main cross karke jaun ki you’ll just let me enter (Should I cross this zebra crossing or you’ll just let me enter)?”

With his evergreen swag, KJo replied, “It’ll only be your honor if you pass this zebra.” Then, Farah stated, “Let’s go, zebra.”

Have a look at Farah Khan’s birthday post for Karan Johar!

The caption of the post read, “Its @karanjohar s birthday n ek reel toh banti hain (and one reel is a must)! Happy birthday karu.. I (heart emoji) u very much...”

Netizens couldn’t contain their laughter in the comments section. One person said, “Happy Birthday, Karan Ji; Farah Mam always says something that can make anyone laugh out loud,” while another wrote, “That zebra crossing bit had me but Karan being Karan gave it back lightning fast!” Some users extended their birthday wishes to Karan. Many others left red heart emojis for the best friend duo.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, and many more Bollywood stars shared their sweet wishes for Karan Johar.

