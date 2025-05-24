EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt did THIS unbelievable thing to win legal battles, CLAIMS numerologist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Sanjay Dutt were embroiled in legal controversies for years. While Salman won the case and got relief from the court, Sanjay couldn’t and served a few years in jail. Now, Bollywood numerologist Swetta Jumaani opened up on the unbelievable tactic the duo opted which helped them win their cases. She revealed that they both always wore blue during court cases as it’s an auspicious color.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Swetta Jumaani delved into the influence of colors in people’s lives. She revealed, “Aap ne dekha Sanjay Dutt as well as Salman Khan, agar aap sirf google karoge ‘Sanjay Dutt court case’ and ‘Salman Khan court case,’ every shot unhone blue pehna hai (If you just Google ‘Sanjay Dutt court case’ or ‘Salman Khan court case,’ you’ll notice every single time, they’re wearing blue in the courtroom)."

She added, “It’s there on the Internet for everybody to see. Dono jab bhi court jaate the, blue pehen ke (Both wore blue while visiting court)".

Swetta elaborated on the deeper meaning of wearing blue, saying, “Blue and white sabke liye shubh hota hai. It’s a universal color. Yeh blue chattri jiske andar hum sab baithe hai, chahe hum ameer ho ya gareeb ho, jawan hai, buddhe hai, we have all got the blue umbrella (blue and white are auspicious for everyone; they’re universal colors. We’re all sitting under the same blue umbrella, whether rich or poor, young or old. It unites us all)."

On the work front, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively informed you that Salman Khan has finalized his next project with director Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the novel India's Most Fearless 3, which is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.

He will play the role of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the braveheart from the 16 Bihar Regiment who laid down his life for the nation and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. The actor will begin shooting for the role in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Sohail Khan’s ‘two-hero comedy film’ with Aayush Sharma.

